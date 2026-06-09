PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhiteHawk Income Corporation ("WhiteHawk Minerals" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of the upsized initial public offering of 7,700,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $26.00 per share. The 7,700,000 share offering represents a 775,000 share upsize to the originally proposed 6,925,000 share offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,155,000 shares of its Class A common stock.Shares of the Company's Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 9, 2026 under the ticker symbol "WHK." The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the closing of the offering, the Company will change its corporate name to "WhiteHawk Minerals Corp."Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering. Capital One Securities, Inc. and Stephens Inc. are also acting as bookrunning managers. Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc. is acting as co-manager.A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills St., Suite 600, Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at SyndProspectus@Stifel.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by e-mail at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.The prospectus may also be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.There can be no assurance that the offering will be consummated or, if consummated, as to its timing or terms.About WhiteHawk MineralsWhiteHawk Minerals is focused on acquiring and managing high-quality natural gas mineral and royalty interests in premier U.S. basins, with a portfolio concentrated in the Appalachian and Haynesville Basins. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's portfolio spanned approximately 3.4 million gross DSU acres.ContactsInvestor and Media:Jeffrey Slotterback, Chief Financial OfficerWhiteHawk Income Corporation2000 Market Street, Suite 910, Philadelphia, PA 19103jslotterback@whitehawkenergy.com

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