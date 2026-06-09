SWECO AB: Sweco acquires building and infrastructure company in Sweden with approximately 250 experts

Sweco has signed an agreement to acquire Sitowise Sverige AB with approximately 250 experts at 15 locations across Sweden. This acquisition further strengthens Sweco's leading position as an advisor in buildings and infrastructure in the Swedish market, serving both public and private clients.

Sitowise Sverige AB is a subsidiary of the Finnish engineering and consulting group Sitowise Group Oyj and delivers consulting services within structural engineering, building service systems, project management and transport infrastructure to the Swedish market, including in the pharma and life science segment. The company reported a turnover of approximately SEK 296 million in 2025. Sweco has 7 600 employees in Sweden and delivered a strong first quarter in 2026.



"I am excited to welcome the experts from Sitowise Sverige AB to join Sweco in Sweden. With this important addition, we strengthen our leading position as a technology advisor in buildings and infrastructure and increase our strong geographical footprint across Sweden. Together with our new colleagues from Sitowise, we will now focus on delivering client value and on continued profitable growth, says Fredrik Wallner, Business Area President for Sweco Sweden.



The acquisition will be subject to approval by the Swedish Competition Authority (Konkurrensverket) and the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). Once that is completed, approximately 250 experts will be integrated into Sweco in Sweden as soon as possible.

About Sweco's acquisition agenda

This acquisition aligns with Sweco's acquisition strategy to grow the business by adding key skills that complement Sweco's 23,000 experts and expands the Group's market position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy. Sweco's strategy is to grow through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. The Group has completed close to 170 acquisitions over the past 20 years. In total, Sweco completed 13 acquisitions in 2025, adding approximately SEK 2.1 billion in annual net sales and more than 1,500 experts to Sweco.



For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com