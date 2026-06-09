Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results that extend Hat's gold-copper mineralization approximately 150m beyond the known resource envelope, opening a new exploration frontier the Company calls the Far East Zone. Drill holes H102-H108, completed during the Company's 2025 drill program at its 100%-owned Hat Project in northwestern British Columbia, also returned standout gold-enriched intervals including 8.0m grading 4.04 g/t Au and 112.0m grading 0.40 g/t Au.

The 2025 drill program tested two distinct eastern areas of the Hat system, 233m apart. Holes H102-H105 add drill density and continuity data within and below the eastern side of the 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) pit shell, reinforcing the geological interpretation that underpins the Company's existing resource. Holes H106-H108 delivered the headline result: a new mineralized corridor, the Far East Zone, identified approximately 150m east of the current resource envelope, with elevated gold grades pointing toward a distinct and compelling geological target for future drilling.

Drill holes H102-H108 were not completed in time to be incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) with an effective date of February 4, 2026 or the PEA disclosed in March 2026. These assays do not constitute an updated MRE, mineral reserve estimate, pit optimization or economic analysis. The Company expects to evaluate the results in future mineral resource modelling and future engineering studies.

CEO Comment

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented: "These results demonstrate that the Hat Project continues to grow beyond the mineralized footprint used in our recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment. The discovery of the Far East Zone approximately 150 metres beyond the current mineralization envelope, together with multiple broad mineralized intervals and significant gold enrichment, reinforces our belief that Hat remains substantially underexplored. Importantly, none of these holes were included in the February 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate or March 2026 PEA. We believe these results further highlight the scale potential of the Hat Project and provide compelling targets for future resource growth and engineering studies."

Highlights

Far East Zone step-out: H106-H108 identify assay-supported mineralization approximately 150m east of the existing mineralization envelope. Follow-up drilling is required to determine geometry, continuity and extent.

H106-H108 identify assay-supported mineralization approximately 150m east of the existing mineralization envelope. Follow-up drilling is required to determine geometry, continuity and extent. Two eastern data areas: the H102-H105 and H106-H108 platforms are approximately 233m apart. Figures 1 to 4 illustrate the separation between the East Zone and the Far East Zone.

the H102-H105 and H106-H108 platforms are approximately 233m apart. Figures 1 to 4 illustrate the separation between the East Zone and the Far East Zone. Gold-enriched intervals: H106-H108 show a higher gold contribution in several intervals, including 8.0m grading 4.04 g/t Au in H106 and 112.0m grading 0.40 g/t Au in H108.

H106-H108 show a higher gold contribution in several intervals, including 8.0m grading 4.04 g/t Au in H106 and 112.0m grading 0.40 g/t Au in H108. Resource confidence work: H102-H105 provide added drill density and continuity information for future geological modelling. The assays support future assessment of mineral resource classification. They do not, by themselves, establish a change in Measured, Indicated or Inferred mineral resource quantities or classifications.

H102-H105 provide added drill density and continuity information for future geological modelling. The assays support future assessment of mineral resource classification. They do not, by themselves, establish a change in Measured, Indicated or Inferred mineral resource quantities or classifications. CuEq values exclude scandium oxide: reported Sc2O3 grades remain outside the CuEq calculation and are shown separately in Table 1.

Selected Assay Results

H102: 693.0m grading 0.20% CuEq, including 17.5m grading 1.25% CuEq.

693.0m grading 0.20% CuEq, H103 : 531.0m grading 0.20% CuEq, including 145.0m grading 0.40% CuEq and 26.1m grading 0.96% CuEq.

: 531.0m grading 0.20% CuEq, H104 : 259.0m grading 0.39% CuEq, including 142.0m grading 0.47% CuEq and 23.0m grading 1.22% CuEq.

: 259.0m grading 0.39% CuEq, H105 : 427.1m grading 0.21% CuEq, including 71.2m grading 0.35% CuEq.

: 427.1m grading 0.21% CuEq, H106 : 444.0m grading 0.29% CuEq and an overlapping interval of 403.0m grading 0.31% CuEq, including 132.0m grading 0.51% CuEq, 48.0m grading 1.00% CuEq, 16.6m grading 2.02% CuEq and 8.0m grading 3.93% CuEq.

: 444.0m grading 0.29% CuEq and H107 : 530.2m grading 0.20% CuEq and an overlapping interval of 463.0m grading 0.21% CuEq, including 22.2m grading 0.57% CuEq.

: 530.2m grading 0.20% CuEq and H108 : 135.0m grading 0.39% CuEq, including 112.0m grading 0.43% CuEq, and a separate interval of 75.0m grading 0.25% CuEq.

: 135.0m grading 0.39% CuEq,

All reported intervals are drill core lengths. True widths have not been determined. Complete assay intervals are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: Summary of H102-H108 Drill Core Assay Intercepts

DDH Note From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) CuEq

(%) not

incl

Sc2O3 Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Co

(g/t) Sc2O3

(g/t) H102

6.0 699.0 693.0 0.20 0.09 0.10 0.14 54 49.7 H102 incl. 246.0 699.0 453.0 0.23 0.10 0.12 0.16 55 54.1 H102 incl. 252.0 257.0 5.0 0.83 0.37 0.43 0.41 201 28.4 H102 incl. 348.0 696.0 348.0 0.25 0.11 0.13 0.19 47 53.9 H102 incl. 348.0 394.0 46.0 0.35 0.13 0.20 0.19 78 62.1 H102 incl. 527.0 528.0 1.0 5.46 2.25 3.30 11.00 292 28.5 H102 incl. 681.5 699.0 17.5 1.25 0.67 0.64 0.69 60 44.1 H103

9.0 540.0 531.0 0.20 0.10 0.09 0.15 67 39.8 H103 incl. 39.0 119.0 80.0 0.29 0.20 0.09 0.30 55 38.1 H103 incl. 236.3 532.0 295.7 0.24 0.11 0.11 0.13 81 40.9 H103 incl. 387.0 532.0 145.0 0.40 0.19 0.20 0.21 85 42.1 H103 incl. 396.0 540.0 144.0 0.40 0.19 0.20 0.20 78 42.2 H103 incl. 399.0 489.0 90.0 0.50 0.27 0.24 0.24 81 46.2 H103 incl. 406.5 432.6 26.1 0.96 0.63 0.38 0.25 100 51 H104

12.0 51.0 39.0 0.22 0.14 0.08 0.27 47 37.3 H104

425.0 684.0 259.0 0.39 0.16 0.23 0.31 60 44 H104 incl. 426.0 568.0 142.0 0.47 0.19 0.28 0.33 73 38.9 H104 incl. 460.0 483.0 23.0 1.22 0.45 0.78 0.76 114 43.6 H105

18.0 445.1 427.1 0.21 0.11 0.09 0.15 56 47.3 H105 incl. 187.0 388.6 201.6 0.26 0.11 0.14 0.16 67 54.6 H105 incl. 197.0 268.2 71.2 0.35 0.16 0.18 0.25 84 45.4 H105 incl. 360.0 388.6 28.6 0.45 0.22 0.24 0.16 52 53.1 H106

18.0 462.0 444.0 0.29 0.19 0.10 0.12 53 42 H106 incl. 105.0 508.0 403.0 0.31 0.20 0.12 0.13 56 43.1 H106 incl. 105.0 372.0 267.0 0.35 0.26 0.10 0.13 62 40.4 H106 incl. 105.0 237.0 132.0 0.51 0.45 0.09 0.16 56 37.4 H106 incl. 105.0 153.0 48.0 1.00 0.98 0.12 0.29 64 32.5 H106 incl. 105.0 121.6 16.6 2.02 2.05 0.19 0.48 75 32.7 H106 incl. 105.0 113.0 8.0 3.93 4.04 0.34 0.89 124 27.4 H107

6.8 537.0 530.2 0.20 0.10 0.09 0.12 54 40.1 H107 incl. 107.0 570.0 463.0 0.21 0.10 0.10 0.12 59 41.2 H107 incl. 107.0 537.0 430.0 0.23 0.11 0.11 0.12 60 40.7 H107 incl. 107.0 167.0 60.0 0.35 0.31 0.06 0.11 50 38.6 H107 incl. 107.0 129.2 22.2 0.57 0.54 0.08 0.17 53 36.3 H107 incl. 299.0 528.0 229.0 0.25 0.09 0.16 0.16 64 42.7 H107 incl. 299.0 354.0 55.0 0.41 0.13 0.26 0.27 95 47.5 H107 incl. 471.0 528.0 57.0 0.39 0.13 0.25 0.25 59 49.7 H108

15.0 150.0 135.0 0.39 0.35 0.06 0.20 40 37.1 H108 incl. 38.0 150.0 112.0 0.43 0.40 0.07 0.22 42 38.2 H108 And 501.0 576.0 75.0 0.25 0.10 0.13 0.25 62 36.9

Notes:

1 - Copper Equivalent (CuEq) currently does not include Scandium

2 - The intervals presented in this table are not true widths. The true width of mineralized sections has not been determined.

3 - Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations. Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not represent true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

4 - Parameters used to calculate Copper Equivalent: Au price (US$/oz): 2365.09; Ag price (US$/oz): 27.43; Cu price (US$/lb): 4.17; Co price (US$/lb): 14.76. Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%. * Copper Equivalent Calculation CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *27.43*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *2365.09*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *14.76*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4.17*0.84*22.0462)/(4.17*22.0462*0.84).

Details of the algorithm used to estimate %CuEq are presented in the notes above. The metal values used in our current algorithm are average trailing three years commodity prices, and do not reflect recent dramatic increases in prices of mineral commodities. Scandium, a high value strategic alloy metal (customarily quoted as Sc2O3 ) that is present in small but highly important amounts in Hat mineralization.

Core samples are delivered securely to a fully accredited commercial laboratory and processed by industry-standard methods. Assays are received at irregular intervals, verified by reference to notes provided by our field crew, added to our database, and disseminated publicly by News Release.

Figure 1: Plan view showing drill holes H102-H108 relative to the 2026 PEA pit shell and the eastern side of the Hat mineralized system.

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Figure 2: Cross-section through H102-H105 showing mineralized intervals within and below the eastern side of the 2026 PEA pit shell.

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Figure 3: Cross-section through H106-H108 showing the Far East Zone. The section illustrates a mineralized horizon extending more than 250m vertically in this view.

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Geological Interpretation

Results from H102-H105 provide additional information on continuity within and below the eastern side of the PEA pit shell. Figure 2 shows reported intervals extending more than 150m below the shell in this section. The new data increase drill coverage in areas relevant to future resource modelling and future assessment of mineral resource classification.

Results from H106-H108 identify the Far East Zone approximately 150m east of the existing mineralization envelope. The H106-H108 platform lies approximately 233m from the H102-H105 platform. Figure 3 illustrates the vertical extent of reported mineralization in the Far East Zone section. Additional drilling is required to determine the zone geometry, continuity and relationship to the broader Hat system.

H106-H108 are also notable for gold-enriched intervals. H106 returned 48.0m grading 0.98 g/t Au, including 16.6m grading 2.05 g/t Au and 8.0m grading 4.04 g/t Au. H108 returned 112.0m grading 0.40 g/t Au. These results provide geological vectors for follow-up work. The significance of the metal distribution will be assessed through further drilling and modelling.

Figure 4: Plan view of the 2026 PEA pit shell showing the East Zone and Far East Zone drill areas.

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Figure 5: Three-dimensional perspective view looking west showing the 2026 PEA pit shell and the eastern 2025 drill areas.

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Figure 6: Three-dimensional view looking west showing 2025 drill intercepts below the 2026 PEA pit shell.

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Figure 7: Three-dimensional view looking north showing eastern drill intercepts relative to the 2026 PEA pit shell.

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Table 2 summarizes coordinates of the recent drill holes.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

Coordinates are reported in NAD83 / UTM Zone 9N.

DDH ID UTM-East (m) UTM-North (m) Elevation (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) Max-Depth (m) H102 348203 6453897 972 -88.47 0 732 H103 348203 6453897 972 -67.84 135 720 H104 348203 6453897 972 -75.79 167 702 H105 348203 6453897 972 -80.72 30 663 H106 348418 6453987 982 -89.11 0 651 H107 348418 6453987 982 -75.51 100 651 H108 348418 6453987 982 -75.06 170 648

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview's field camp where they are photographed, measured and logged by our technical staff and then divided using a diamond bladed saw. One half is placed in a stout bag to form the assay sample that is forwarded securely to the independent analytical lab. The remaining half core is stored on site where it is available for further examination and sampling. The assay cores are subject to a Chain of Custody routine as they are shipped from camp to a bonded carrier for delivery to the lab.

All core samples are prepared and analyzed at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, an independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified facility. Samples are dried, crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, split to obtain a 250 g representative portion, and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Gold, platinum, and palladium are assayed by 30-50 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish. Multi-element analyses (up to 48 elements) are performed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES/MS, with ore-grade assays applied where required. Selected samples are further analyzed for whole-rock oxides using lithium borate fusion with ICP-OES, and Loss on Ignition is determined separately. Routine quality assurance protocols include insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, ensuring accuracy and reliability of results.

Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: LA1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation of drill results; the potential extension of mineralization; the identification and significance of the far east mineralized zone; the potential incorporation of drill holes H102 to H108 into future geological models, Mineral Resource Estimates, Preliminary Economic Assessments or other economic studies; the potential for future conversion of Mineral Resources into higher confidence categories; future drilling plans; future exploration programs; the potential economic significance of scandium, cobalt, copper, gold and silver mineralization; and the continued advancement of the Hat Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable at the time they are made, including assumptions regarding geological continuity, future exploration results, metallurgical recoveries, metal prices, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, access to the property, and the Company's ability to complete future technical studies. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; uncertainty of geological interpretation; uncertainty of Mineral Resource estimation; volatility in metal prices; metallurgical and processing risks; permitting and environmental risks; title and access risks; financing risks; equipment availability; First Nations consultation and engagement; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.