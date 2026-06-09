Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG" or the "Company") today provided an update on Peaktify, the UAE-based AI implementation platform in which NTG is the major investor and shareholder, including early-access validation with four selected regional implementation partners operating across Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and Egypt.

Peaktify is run as a lean, founder-led team and remains in an early-access validation stage, and NTG believes Peaktify will prove to be a valuable asset as the region continues its focus on digital transformation and AI-enabled productivity enhancement. NTG does not expect Peaktify to contribute materially to NTG's financial results in the near term.



Peaktify is a workflow-native, human-led AI implementation squad for enterprise software delivery teams. It helps delivery teams turn fragmented project signals - including discovery notes, workshop outputs, requirements, decisions, documents, and handover inputs - into structured, reviewable outputs with approvals, traceability, and clear human ownership. The Discovery/Analysis Agent is Peaktify's live starting point, with broader lifecycle capabilities planned as staged expansion as Peaktify validates impact with design partners.

Four Selected Regional Implementation Partners Enter Early-Access Validation

Over recent weeks, Peaktify has entered into early-access agreements with four selected regional implementation partners with established Dynamics 365 delivery practices across Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and Egypt. These organizations represent the type of implementation teams Peaktify is currently built for: firms managing complex delivery work, repeated discovery cycles, customer handovers, and governance pressure.



Each engagement is structured as early-access and design-partner validation rather than a finished-product deployment. The engagements are intended to provide controlled access, practical delivery scenarios, structured feedback, and joint validation in real or near-real delivery conditions. They are not expected to generate material revenue during the early-access period.

"The firms doing complex implementation work in our region are under sustained pressure to deliver faster, with stronger governance and cleaner handovers, on projects that continue to grow in scope and complexity," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning. "Peaktify is built for that reality. Its model is workflow-native and human-led. Agents help capture, structure, and prepare delivery work, while people review, approve, and own the outcome. The early-access engagements with four selected regional implementation partners reinforce the relevance of this approach, and we continue to view our investment in Peaktify as an attractive way for NTG to participate in the AI layer being built around enterprise implementation delivery."

NTG expects Peaktify to continue expanding its early-access cohort over the course of 2026 where relevant and to evaluate commercial transition opportunities as the platform matures and validation evidence supports next steps. NTG will continue to provide periodic updates on Peaktify's progress where appropriate.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,400 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development, and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the expected impact of AI on developer productivity and competitive positioning, anticipated benefits of the Company's AI product offerings, expected customer demand for the Company's services, and the anticipated outcomes of the strategic partnership with Peaktify, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: NTG Clarity Networks Inc.