Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received new purchase orders ("POs") and contract renewals totaling approximately $16.6M CAD, showing a continued demand for NTG's services.

$2.3M in new purchase orders with an existing real estate development customer for offshore and onsite software development services These POs represent billings against the previously announced three-year framework contract announced in March 2026. These POs cover a portion of the expected work for the remainder of 2026 only, with additional POs expected for 2027 and beyond as the engagement continues.

$13.6M in contract renewals, expansions, and related purchase orders with existing customers: $9.6M in renewed POs and contracts for offshore and onsite software development services. $4.0M in purchase orders for offshore software development services. These POs represent billings against the previously announced $53M three-year framework contract announced in August 2024.

$723K in new purchase orders for NTGapps for existing IT, Finance, and Telecom customers.

"Saudi Arabia's public and private sector focus on return on investment has sharpened, and these renewals show that NTG's value holds up under that increased scrutiny. Existing customers renewed, and most expanded, across offshore and onsite delivery, including further purchase orders under our $53M framework contract," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning. "Customers who have worked with us are allocating more of their digital transformation budgets to NTG, and new customers are reaching the same conclusion after deliberate evaluation. One example is the head of technology from one of our new customers acknowledging the success of our partnership*. The first purchase orders under the March 2026 framework agreement came after exactly that kind of diligence and we are pleased to have the engagement underway."

These are the first purchase orders under the new three-year framework agreement announced in March 2026. While NTG continues to finalize additional work with this customer, we look forward to starting the engagement with the placement of over 30 resources.

Amid regional uncertainty, enterprises in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf are adjusting their strategies to focus on cost effectiveness and return on investment. NTG's offshore development centre model delivers high quality results at a competitive cost, positioning the Company well within this environment. NTG's software offerings like NTGapps also provide a quality, cost-effective, off-the-shelf alternative to expensive software platforms.

* https://www.linkedin.com/posts/sultan-moraished-0786394a_redseaglobal-technology-innovation-activity-7482701675246452736-ayM4/

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,400 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development, and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding future contracts and performance, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: NTG Clarity Networks Inc.