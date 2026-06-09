West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Significantly Increases Rowan MRE Including a 70% Increase in Indicated Resources to 755k Tonnes Containing 335k oz at 13 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to announce an updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Rowan Project ("Rowan") as well as a maiden MRE for the nearby Mount Jamie deposit ("Mt. Jamie"), located 2 kilometres from Rowan, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Rowan MRE reflects the results of a highly focused 6,300 meter ("m") resource conversion drill program and is anticipated to be incorporated into a combined Madsen-Rowan Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") which the Company is advancing and which is planned for release in H2 2026.

The Rowan Project is 100% owned by WRLG and is located in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The updated Technical Report for the Rowan MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile within forty-five (45) days of the date of this news release.

TABLE 1. Summary of the Rowan and Mt. Jamie 2026 Mineral Resources as of June 1, 2026.

Mineral Resource Statement - Rowan Mine Deposit Classification Tonnes (t) Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Troy Ounces (oz Au) Indicated 754,514 13.03 334,825 Inferred 360,323 15.31 179,013 Mineral Resource Statement - Mt. Jamie Deposit Classification Tonnes (t) Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Troy Ounces (oz Au) Indicated 108,775 14.13 49,407 Inferred 92,972 11.97 35,791

Notes:

1) CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources.

2) Mineral Resources for Rowan were estimated at a cutoff grade of 2.00 g/t Au and a gold price of USD $3,200 per ounce.

3) Mineral Resources for Mt. Jamie were estimated at a cutoff grade of 3.80 g/t Au and a gold price of USD $3,200 per ounce.

4) Density used for the estimation on all domains was set at 2.8 g/cm3-

5) There are no Mineral Reserves currently estimated for Rowan or Mt. Jamie.

6) Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological data is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling.

7) The effective date of the MRE is June 1, 2026.



Shane Williams, President and CEO, commented, "The updated Rowan MRE reinforces our view that Rowan remains one of the most compelling growth assets within our Red Lake portfolio. Rowan is among one of the highest grade undeveloped gold projects situated in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction and continues to demonstrate the potential to become an important long-term source of high-margin ounces. Despite relatively limited drilling since the June 2025 estimate, we have significantly grown the resource, most importantly in the Indicated category, thereby de-risking the project while also enhancing its quality. Overall, Rowan is developing into a highly robust satellite deposit. These characteristics demonstrate our team's capital efficiency in expanding the resource albeit with disciplined exploration spending. This success directly reflects the accuracy of our geologic model and our deep understanding of the controls on mineralization at Rowan."

"Rowan is an important building block in our long-term hub-and-spoke growth strategy, currently being evaluated by the Company, where the Madsen mill and infrastructure act as a central processing hub for multiple high-grade deposits across the Red Lake District. Advancing Rowan strengthens this objective and we believe this multi-asset approach will provide greater operational flexibility, expand margins, extend mine life, and support a larger production profile over time."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Rowan Indicated gold ounces ("oz") increased by 70% to 334,825 oz grading 13.03 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") , compared to 478,707 tonnes containing 196,747 oz grading 12.78 g/t Au in the 2025 MRE (See news release dated July 8, 2025).

, compared to 478,707 tonnes containing 196,747 oz grading 12.78 g/t Au in the 2025 MRE (See news release dated July 8, 2025). Rowan Inferred gold oz increased by 52% to 179,013 oz grading 15.31 g/t Au , compared to 421,181 tonnes containing 118,155 oz grading 8.73 g/t Au in the 2025 MRE.

, compared to 421,181 tonnes containing 118,155 oz grading 8.73 g/t Au in the 2025 MRE. Gold resource grade increased by 2% in the Indicated category and 75% in the Inferred category.

Significant resource growth achieved with minimal exploration expenditures of C$3.5 million and relatively low drilling meters of 6,300m, representing a modest discovery cost of approximately C$17.60/oz gold.

New drilling successfully expanded and upgraded several high-grade vein structures, including Veins 003, 006 and 013.

Rowan continues to rank among the highest-grade undeveloped gold deposits in Canada based on an Indicated resource grade of 13.03 g/t Au.

An initial resource estimate for the Mt. Jamie deposit was also prepared which includes an Indicated resource of 49,407 oz grading 14.13 g/t Au, with an additional Inferred resource of 35,791 oz grading 11.97 g/t Au.

The Mt. Jamie deposit is located approximately 2km west of Rowan and shows strong potential for becoming an additional high-grade satellite in WRLG's Red Lake portfolio which presents obvious synergies to any future extraction scenario at Rowan.

Expansion potential remains strong at Rowan and Mt. Jamie with mineralization open at depth and along strike and multiple vein zones demonstrating strong continuity beyond the currently modeled mineral domains.



ROWAN 2026 MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE:

The 2026 MRE update for Rowan incorporates an additional thirty-seven (37) holes for 6,300m of oriented HQ diamond drill core since the June 2025 MRE.





A total of twenty-two (22) mineral domains were created to constrain the Rowan mineralization. This is a reduction from the twenty-six (26) domains used in the June 2025 MRE.





A total of five (5) mineral domains were created to constrain the Mt. Jamie mineralization using drilling data in the existing database.





Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction ("RPEEE") were applied to the Rowan MRE which included running Mineable Stope Optimization ("MSO") on the in-situ mineral resource with an assumed Smallest Mining Unit ("SMU") of 1.5m, cutoff grade of 2.00 g/t Au and USD $3,200 gold price. The SMU size and cutoff grade used are deemed to be acceptable for the eventual long hole mining method envisioned for any future extraction scenario at Rowan.





were applied to the Rowan MRE which included running Mineable Stope Optimization on the in-situ mineral resource with an assumed Smallest Mining Unit of 1.5m, cutoff grade of 2.00 g/t Au and USD $3,200 gold price. The SMU size and cutoff grade used are deemed to be acceptable for the eventual long hole mining method envisioned for any future extraction scenario at Rowan. The Mt. Jamie MRE was estimated with a cutoff grade of 3.80 g/t Au and USD $3,200 gold price. The higher cutoff grade used at Mt. Jamie effectively removes extraneous resource areas from the block model until future drilling can be completed to better define and constrain the mineral domains. The Mt. Jamie MRE is not in consideration for the upcoming Madsen-Rowan PFS.







FIGURE 1. Plan view showing comparison between Rowan 2025 and 2026 MRE block models along with 2025-2026 drill strings.





FIGURE 2. Plan view showing Mt. Jamie 2026 MRE block model.

IMPLICATIONS FOR FUTURE GROWTH

The 2026 MRE reflects the successful integration of recent drilling focused on both resource conversion and extension of the known mineralized system. The updated model incorporates new geological interpretations and demonstrates continuity across several of the primary vein structures at Rowan.

Unlike many resource updates requiring significant capital deployment, the Rowan 2026 MRE was achieved through a disciplined and targeted exploration approach utilizing relatively modest drilling metres and expenditures.

The Rowan and Mt. Jamie vein systems remain open at depth, with recent drilling continuing to intersect high-grade mineralization outside of the current resource envelope. The Company believes the geological characteristics observed to date support the potential for continued expansion through future exploration drilling programs.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG. The Mineral Resource disclosure summarized herein is derived from the independent technical work completed by Sims Resources, LLC and Fuse Advisors, Inc. The Qualified Person is not aware of any environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the 2026 MRE.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company's flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km² land package in one of the world's most prolific mining districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems1. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km² that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.





ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 569-5559

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company's website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the timing and publication of the Rowan 2026 MRE Technical Report; potential resource growth and subsequent production at the Rowan Project and Mt. Jamie deposit; the potential economics of the Rowan Project and Mt. Jamie deposit; the anticipated timing and deliverable of a combined Madsen-Rowan PFS; the timing and results of further geotechnical, metallurgical and engineering studies underway at Rowan; the timing and receipt of permits; anticipated drilling to occur at Rowan or Mt. Jamie for the remainder of 2026; any untapped growth potential in the Madsen deposit, Rowan deposit or Mt. Jamie deposit and the Company's future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 Twomey, T. and McGibbon, S. Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp Inc. (2022). "The Geological Setting and Estimation of Gold Grade of the High-Grade Zone, Red Lake Mine." Exploration Mining Geology, Vol. 10, Nos. 1-2, pp. 19-34. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM").

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