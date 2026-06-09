Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its Suriname project portfolio.

Geological field crews have been mobilized to the Company's 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project, marking the commencement of Sranan's field exploration program on the concession. The Company recently acquired the Lawatino concession, which is strategically located in the Lawa region of southeastern Suriname, overlying the Central Guiana Shear Zone, the same deep-seated regional structure that controls the gold mineralization on Founders Metals' adjoining Antino Project and Miata Metals' Sela Creek Project.

At Sranan's Tapanahony Gold Project, diamond drilling continues to trace the Poeketi Zone north toward the current site of artisanal mining. Five drill holes have been completed at the Poeketi Zone since the program commenced in April. At the Randy's Pit Zone, the mineralized structure continues to be traced to the northwest with a further nine drill holes completed. Assay results from the Tapanahony drilling program are pending.

Commenting on Sranan's exploration progress, Oscar Louzada, CEO, stated: "With the successful completion of our recent $3.6 million private placement, we are expanding our activities in Suriname by mobilizing geological crews to our Lawatino Gold Project. This marks an important milestone for Sranan as we break ground on our first field program on this highly prospective concession along the same shear zone driving recent discoveries by our neighbours. At the same time, drills continue to turn on our Tapanahony Gold Project, where we are now into our sixth hole along the Poeketi Zone, the site of active artisanal mining. We look forward to delivering meaningful results from both projects in the months ahead."

Lawatino Gold Project - Field Crews Mobilized

Sranan has mobilized geological field crews to the Lawatino Gold Project to commence its preliminary field exploration program (Figure 1) comprising reconnaissance geological mapping, soil sampling, trenching, and channel sampling. The initial exploration program has been designed to define the gold-bearing shear systems, which are the likely source of the alluvial gold being mined on Lawatino, and generate preliminary high-priority drill targets.

The geological mapping and sampling results will be integrated with the Company's recently completed fracture density model (Figure 2). With the combined dataset, drill targets will be selected from the initial screening of highly prospective targets. The fracture density model, generated using the MUD SAR remote-sensing system, highlighted extensive zones of structural complexity along the Central Guiana Shear Zone and identified several high-priority target areas that are the focus of the current field program.





Figure 1. Ongoing channel sampling at Lawatino concession

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Figure 2 - Lawatino Property Fracture Density Model illustrating structural targets along the Central Guiana Shear Zone adjacent to Founders Metals' Antino Project.

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Tapanahony Gold Project - Poeketi Zone Drilling Update

At the Tapanahony Gold Project, the diamond drill program along the high-grade Poeketi Zone continues to advance. Five holes have now been completed, and a sixth hole is currently being drilled along the mineralized corridor. Drill core from the completed holes has been logged, sampled and submitted to the laboratory. The Company is awaiting assay results.

The Poeketi Zone lies along the Poeketi Shear Zone ("PSZ"), where artisanal miners have been extracting high-grade coarse gold from numerous surface pits and shallow underground workings. Gold mineralization along the PSZ is hosted within silicified zones and quartz veins with sulphides forming within sheared basalts (Sranan press release, 15 May 2025). The current drill program is testing a mineralized corridor of approximately one kilometre at the Poeketi Zone.

Drilling also continues at the Randy's Pit Zone with nine additional holes completed. Core from these holes has been submitted for assay and results are pending. Mineralization at Randy's Pit has previously been traced over 800 metres along the PSZ and remains open along strike and to depth.

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Mr. Dufresne is independent of the Company, as that term is defined under NI 43-101.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts. Sranan announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project in February 2026, situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED

THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "goal", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the timing of exploration activities including drilling, the results of exploration activities, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sranan Gold Corp.