Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued trademark registrations for GRAPHFLAKE and GRAFLAKE.

The registrations provide trademark protection for product brands intended for use in connection with graphite, graphene, and related carbon materials developed by the Company.

GRAPHFLAKE was registered on May 5, 2026, under USPTO Registration No. 8,238,161 and is intended for use in connection with graphite concentrates, battery materials, expandable graphite, thermal management materials, conductive additives, and related products.

GRAFLAKE was registered on June 2, 2026, under USPTO Registration No. 8,279,311 and is intended for use in connection with graphene materials, graphene oxide, graphene precursor materials, and related carbon materials derived from natural flake graphite.

The brands were inspired by Volt Carbon's work with natural graphite, including the production of super jumbo flake graphite concentrates and high purity graphite concentrates through the Company's dry separation process, as previously reported in the Company's August 15, 2023 and December 11, 2023 news releases, together with the Company's ongoing development of graphene and related carbon materials, including its October 2, 2025 graphene update. The Company intends to progressively align product SKUs, technical datasheets, sample programs, and product specifications under the GRAPHFLAKE and GRAFLAKE brands.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on advanced carbon materials, energy storage, and green energy technologies. The Company is developing a vertically integrated platform designed to transform natural graphite resources into high value carbon products, including graphite concentrates, graphene, battery materials, and lithium batteries. Volt Carbon holds mineral interests in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada, and operates facilities supporting both carbon material processing and battery technology development. For the latest information on the Company, its projects, and corporate developments, please visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the intended use of the GRAPHFLAKE and GRAFLAKE trademarks, future product branding activities, the alignment of product stock keeping units (SKUs), technical datasheets, sample programs and product specifications under the GRAPHFLAKE and GRAFLAKE brands, the development of graphite, graphene and related carbon materials, future products, and potential applications of the Company's materials and technologies.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300692

Source: Volt Carbon Technologies