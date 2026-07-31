Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate four million stock options to certain employees and contractors pursuant to its stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.07 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant and are subject to applicable vesting provisions and regulatory approval. The options were granted on July 31, 2026.

"I've always believed in investing in people and the tools that enable them to succeed," said V-Bond Lee, CEO of Volt Carbon. "These option grants recognize the employees and consultants driving Volt's growth and align their success with that of our shareholders. Since becoming CEO, I have not received a stock option grant from the Company, as my priority has been rewarding and retaining the people building Volt's future."

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on advanced carbon materials, energy storage, and green energy technologies. The Company is developing a vertically integrated platform designed to transform natural graphite resources into high value carbon products, including graphite concentrates, graphene, battery materials, and lithium batteries. Volt Carbon holds mineral interests in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada, and operates facilities supporting both carbon material processing and battery technology development. For the latest information on the Company, its projects, and corporate developments, please visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "intends," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts" "intends" "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" "could" "would" "might" or "will be taken, "occur" or "be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307487

Source: Volt Carbon Technologies