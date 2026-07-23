Calgary, Alberta and Kitchener, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (BE: WNF) ("Volt Carbon") together with its wholly owned subsidiary Solid Ultrabattery Inc. and TensorOne Inc. ("TensorOne"), today announced the execution of a three-party Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"), effective July 21, 2026, to evaluate and develop advanced battery and carbon technologies for next-generation autonomous Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and AI-enabled counter-UAS platforms.





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The collaboration brings together complementary expertise in advanced lithium metal batteries, graphene-enhanced carbon composite materials and autonomous aircraft systems to address the key engineering challenges facing next-generation electric aircraft by increasing battery energy density, reducing aircraft weight, extending flight endurance and enhancing overall aircraft performance. Together, these technologies are intended to improve payload capacity, mission duration, maneuverability, energy efficiency and overall aircraft capability while supporting the commercialization of next-generation autonomous aircraft technologies.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to evaluate the integration of Solid UltraBattery's lithium metal battery technology with Volt Carbon's advanced graphene and carbon materials on TensorOne's autonomous UAS platforms. The collaboration will include engineering validation, laboratory and flight testing, manufacturing evaluations, and the pursuit of future commercialization opportunities.

Solid Ultrabattery and TensorOne are both members of the Waterloo Dual-Use Technology Consortium, reinforcing a shared commitment to accelerating innovation through collaboration between industry, academia, and government.

Oleg Stukalov, CEO of TensorOne, commented: "For UAS, reducing weight while increasing available energy directly improves mission capability via speed and endurance. By integrating and flight-testing these advanced battery and carbon technologies on TensorOne platforms, we aim to develop practical, scalable solutions for a variety of dual-use applications."

V-Bond Lee, CEO of Volt Carbon, commented: "Advanced batteries and lightweight materials are two of the most important technologies driving the future of autonomous aircraft. Every reduction in aircraft weight and every improvement in battery energy density has the potential to translate into greater flight endurance, increased payload capacity and improved mission performance."

About Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on advanced carbon materials, energy storage, and green energy technologies. The Company is developing a vertically integrated platform designed to transform natural graphite resources into high value carbon products, including graphite concentrates, graphene, battery materials, and advanced battery technologies. Volt Carbon holds mineral interests in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada, and operates facilities supporting both carbon material processing and battery technology development. For the latest information on the Company, its projects, and corporate developments, please visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

About Solid Ultrabattery Inc.

Solid Ultrabattery Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. focused on the development of advanced lithium metal battery technologies designed to improve energy density, performance and safety for next-generation electric aircraft and energy storage applications.

About TensorOne Inc.

TensorOne Inc. develops portable, AI-enabled counter-UAS systems that detect and neutralize aerial threats using drones across fixed, manned, and unmanned platforms.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.,

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', "intends" 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', "forecasts', "goals", "aims", 'anticipates' or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might', "will" or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Such statements include those with respect to: (i) the parties' ability to successfully complete technical evaluations; (ii) the achievement of anticipated research and development objectives; (iii) the successful integration and validation of advanced battery and carbon technologies; (iv) the negotiation and execution of definitive commercial agreements; (v) the commercialization of technologies developed under the collaboration; (vi) obtaining required regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals, where applicable; (vii) the availability of financing and government funding; (viii) the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights; (ix) changes in market conditions, competitive technologies, customer demand and general economic conditions

All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Volt Carbon Technologies