Bittium Oyj: Bittium puts unmanned systems on the tactical network

Bittium Corporation

Press Release

Bittium puts unmanned systems on the tactical network

Bittium Corporation press release on 9 June 2026, at 3.00 pm (CEST +1)

Purpose built radio module brings unmanned land, air and sea systems into a single, jam resistant IP network, giving defence forces real-time command, control and situational awareness across contested environments.

Bittium Corporation today launched Bittium Tough SDR Unmanned, a dedicated radio solution that integrates unmanned land, air and sea systems directly into a resilient tactical communications network. For the first time, drones, unmanned ground vehicles and other autonomous platforms can operate not just as remote tools but as active, connected nodes within the same battlefield IP network used by soldiers and commanders. It is also fully European sovereign solution.

The operational significance is substantial. Unmanned systems are now central to modern military operations for reconnaissance, logistics, force protection and strike support. Yet their communications have often been their weakest point: dependent on fragile point-to-point links, vulnerable to jamming and disconnected from the broader tactical network. Bittium Tough SDR Unmanned eliminates that vulnerability as it integrates unmanned systems into the common operational picture. This allows the commander to view drone sensor feeds within the same situational awareness display as the positions of infantry units.

A networked command chain from the air to the ground

Bittium Tough SDR Unmanned enables remote command and control, real-time sensor data transmission and the use of unmanned platforms as relay nodes extending connectivity between dispersed units. In complex terrain or electronically contested environments where line-of-sight communications fail, unmanned systems equipped with Bittium Tough SDR Unmanned can bridge gaps in the network automatically, keeping the force connected when it matters most.

The solution is built on advanced MANET routing technology, forming a self-organising and self-healing network that does not rely on any single node. If one link is lost or jammed, the network reroutes. Communications remain uninterrupted across combat arms and service branches, and the force remains unified.

Military grade performance built for contested airspace and ground operations

Bittium Tough SDR Unmanned is a compact radio module designed for integration into unmanned platforms. It delivers the same performance as Bittium's Tough SDR Handheld radios, is compatible with all Bittium offered waveforms, and operates across a wide frequency range, including low frequencies specifically suited to long-range remote control of unmanned platforms operating beyond visual line of sight.

The solution is engineered for jam resistance and mission-critical reliability in high-threat environments where electronic warfare is a constant operational factor, not an edge case.

"Unmanned systems are playing an increasingly critical role in modern military operations. Bittium Tough SDR Unmanned brings them into the same resilient network and enables reliable communications even under electronic warfare conditions. The solution supports our objective of a unified, IP-based network that enables seamless information exchange across different domains," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Defence and Security Business Segment.

Bittium at Eurosatory 2026 at Bittium's stand G146, Hall 6.

For more information, visit: https://www.bittium.com/defence-security/bittium-tough-sdr-unmanned



Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defence(a)bittium.com

Distribution:

Main media

Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defence forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube