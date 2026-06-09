Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Paris:ABLD) informs its shareholders that they are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at the premises of the law firm De Gaulle Fleurance Associates, located at 9 rue Boissy d'Anglas 75008 Paris.

This Meeting will, in particular, be called upon to rule on the annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including the agenda, the text of the resolutions, and the main procedures for participation and voting at this Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 22, 2026.

This notice of meeting and all documents relating to this Meeting referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website: www.abldiagnostics.com.

The other documents and information relating to this Meeting are also available to shareholders under the applicable legal and regulatory conditions.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609253739/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/