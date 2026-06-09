Northfield Capital Corporation: Northfield Announces Change of Corporate Name to Juno International Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Northfield Capital Corporation (TSXV:NFD.A) (the "Corporation") today announced that it will change its corporate name to "Juno International Corporation" effective Thursday, June 11, 2026 (the "Name Change"). The trading symbol for the Corporation's class A restricted voting shares (the "Shares") will change to "JUN.A" following the completion of the Name Change. Trading of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name will commence at the open of markets on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

There is no change in the capitalization of the Corporation in connection with the Name Change. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Corporation with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding certificates and Direct Registration Statement Advices with respect to the Shares do not need to be exchanged.

Upon completion of the Name Change, the Company's new CUSIP number for the Shares will be 482045101 and its new ISIN number will be CA4820451017.

About Northfield

Northfield is a publicly traded Canadian investment and operating Corporation with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and premium consumer brands. Founded in 1981 by Robert D. Cudney, the Corporation combines over four decades of experience with forward-thinking strategies to unlock opportunities across its diversified portfolio. Northfield is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in businesses that drive economic prosperity in Canada and abroad. The Corporation's flagship investment, Juno Corp., is the largest mineral claimholder and the most active explorer in the Ring of Fire. True North Airways, the Corporation's wholly-owned aviation subsidiary, provides charter, cargo, and exploration logistics services across Canada and is expanding internationally through CNA Aviation Corp. in Central America.

For more information, visit www.northfieldcapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Robert D. Cudney Michael G. Leskovec, CPA, CA Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (416) 628-5901

Email: info@northfieldcapital.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the effective date of the Name Change. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Corporation's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Northfield Capital Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/northfield-announces-change-of-corporate-name-to-juno-international-corporati-1174760