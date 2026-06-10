(Articles L. 233-8, II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation)
Regulatory News:
ABL Diagnostics (Paris:ABLD)
Date
Total number of shares composing the share capital
Total number of voting rights (1) (2)
Theoretical voting rights
Exercisable voting rights
22 mai 2026
16 114 656
30 846 644
30 814 120
(1) The theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights.
(2) In accordance with the resolutions dated March 23, 2022, double voting rights are granted to all fully paid-up shares for which a registered holding in the name of the same shareholder for at least two years has been evidenced, as from March 23, 2022.
About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)
ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:
- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and
- Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.
ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.
ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.
An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:
- HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.
- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.
- Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.
- Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.
Integrated Solutions
- Real-time syndromic PCR tests
- Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.
- MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.
ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.
Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros
Headquarter: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY
552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609911761/en/
Contacts:
ABL Diagnostics SA
Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros
Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY
552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ
Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50
Email: info@abldiagnostics.com
https://www.abldiagnostics.com/