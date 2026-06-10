(Articles L. 233-8, II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation)

Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Paris:ABLD)

Date Total number of shares composing the share capital Total number of voting rights (1) (2) Theoretical voting rights Exercisable voting rights 22 mai 2026 16 114 656 30 846 644 30 814 120

(1) The theoretical voting rights are calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights.

(2) In accordance with the resolutions dated March 23, 2022, double voting rights are granted to all fully paid-up shares for which a registered holding in the name of the same shareholder for at least two years has been evidenced, as from March 23, 2022.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarter: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609911761/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/