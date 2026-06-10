Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Paris:ABLD) (Euronext Paris Compartment B ISIN: FR001400AHX6), a company specialized in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software, and clinical sample management, announces that on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, it submitted a bid to acquire the business and assets of TEXCELL, a company specialized in viral safety testing, immunology, and R&D services for biopharmaceutical products, currently subject to judicial reorganization proceedings before the Commercial Court of Évry.

This initiative is part of ABL Diagnostics' development strategy aimed at assessing external growth opportunities complementary to its current portfolio.

This proposed acquisition, based on Article L. 642-1 of the French Commercial Code, remains subject to the decision of the Commercial Court of Évry. At this stage, there is no certainty as to the outcome of these insolvency proceedings.

The Company will keep the market informed of any significant developments regarding this matter, in accordance with applicable regulatory obligations.

Regulated information: This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation MAR). Its dissemination is carried out in accordance with Article 17 of MAR. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those related to the outcome of legal proceedings and third-party approvals.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis. MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609710415/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/