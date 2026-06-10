

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tool maker Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) announced that it acquired Diesel Laptops LLC for approximately $100 million in cash. The deal closed on June 8.



Irmo, South Carolina-based Diesel Laptops provides diagnostics, repair information and digital tools for commercial trucks and off-highway vehicles used in heavy-duty repair shops, fleets, mining, agriculture and infrastructure.



Snap-on said the acquisition would expand its capabilities in heavy-duty markets and strengthen its library of repair data.



Diesel Laptops is expected to join Snap-on's Repair Systems & Information Group.



After hours, Snap-on shares rose 0.26 percent to $388.27 following a 1.74 percent gain to $387.26 at Tuesday's NYSE close.



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