Balco Group AB: Balco Group secures major turnkey contract in Nacka with an order value of approximately SEK 106 million

Balco Group subsidiary Balco AB has signed an agreement for a turnkey contract project with a tenant-owner association in Nacka, Stockholm, with an order value of approximately SEK 106 million.

This is Balco Group's largest order from a tenant-owner association in more than ten years and includes a comprehensive renovation and modernization of four residential properties. Through new balconies, railings, upgraded façades, and complementary building components, the project will enhance living quality and safety while preserving and further developing the existing architectural expression - a key aspect of the project.

The project will commence immediately, with production taking place at Balco's manufacturing facility in Växjö. Construction is scheduled to begin in late summer 2026, with completion expected in 2028.





For more information, please contact:

Johan Fälth, Managing Director Balco AB

Email: johan.falth@balco.se

Mobile: +46 733 456 125

Jesper Magnusson, Head of Communications

Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se

Mobile: +46 733 456 141





About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2025 was 1,295 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.