Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5H7 | ISIN: SE0010323998 | Ticker-Symbol: B9C
Frankfurt
10.06.26 | 09:25
1,320 Euro
+4,35 % +0,055
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALCO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3301,39510:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balco Group AB: Balco Group secures major turnkey contract in Nacka with an order value of approximately SEK 106 million

Balco Group subsidiary Balco AB has signed an agreement for a turnkey contract project with a tenant-owner association in Nacka, Stockholm, with an order value of approximately SEK 106 million.

This is Balco Group's largest order from a tenant-owner association in more than ten years and includes a comprehensive renovation and modernization of four residential properties. Through new balconies, railings, upgraded façades, and complementary building components, the project will enhance living quality and safety while preserving and further developing the existing architectural expression - a key aspect of the project.

The project will commence immediately, with production taking place at Balco's manufacturing facility in Växjö. Construction is scheduled to begin in late summer 2026, with completion expected in 2028.


For more information, please contact:

Johan Fälth, Managing Director Balco AB
Email: johan.falth@balco.se
Mobile: +46 733 456 125

Jesper Magnusson, Head of Communications
Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se
Mobile: +46 733 456 141


About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2025 was 1,295 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.