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WKN: A2QEQY | ISIN: SE0014829255 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical granted Patent in the U.S. for reducing optical noise in lung monitoring measurements

Neola Medical AB (publ) has been granted a patent in the U.S. for a technical solution that reduces noise in measurements for continuous lung monitoring. The patent protects an innovation designed to reduce interference in an optical fiber, supporting more stable and consistent measurement data throughout monitoring. Patent is approved in China and an application is pending in Europe.

"This U.S. patent further strengthens Neola Medical's intellectual property position in a key market and adds protection within a new patent family. By addressing optical interference in the measurement process, the invention supports the continued refinement of Neola® and our ambition to deliver reliable continuous lung monitoring for the most vulnerable patients," says CEO Hanna Sjöström.

About the patent
The granted patent belongs to Neola Medical's patent family "A device for smoothing spectral transmission modulations and a method thereof" and protects the company's innovation for optimizing measurement data by reducing interference in the optical fiber during lung monitoring.

For further information, contact:
Hanna Sjöström, CEO
e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical
Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung collapse in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on near-infrared light measurements in the lungs. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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