Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NEOLA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029277607 Order book ID: 516751 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NEOLA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029277615 Order book ID: 516752 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from June 03, 2026, the subscription rights in Neola Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 12, 2026.With effect from June 03, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Neola Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 29, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB