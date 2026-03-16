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WKN: A2QEQY | ISIN: SE0014829255 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical Completes Enrollment in Swedish Clinical Pilot Study

Neola Medical announces completion of patient enrollment in its clinical pilot study on preterm born babies in Sweden. All ten babies have now been included in the study, marking an important milestone with the first real-world use of Neola® in its target patient population in neonatal intensive care.

Key insights from the clinical pilot study will be communicated once the data has been analyzed and the final results are available.

Background
Neola Medical's first clinical pilot study was conducted at the neonatal intensive care unit at Södra Älvsborgs Sjukhus in Borås, Sweden. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and performance of Neola® in continuous lung monitoring in preterm born babies. A total of 10 babies in neonatal intensive care with a gestational age from 28 weeks and a weight between 1000-3000 grams have been included.

For further information, contact:
Hanna Sjöström, CEO
e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical
Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung complications in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on a spectroscopic method that measures changes in lung volume and oxygen gas concentration. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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