Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 3rd Annual Bermuda Capital Event, hosted by CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.), taking place June 12-14, 2026 in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Capital Event brings together a curated group of small-cap companies and active investors for a series of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue and support the development of long-term capital relationships. The event features a diverse range of sectors, with a particular focus on mining and technology.

Libra will participate in scheduled meetings throughout the event, joining approximately 53 other public companies and more than 60 investors from across North America and international markets.

For more information on the event, please visit cem.ca.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership of another four critical mineral projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another thirty projects in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

Website: libraenergymaterials.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/libra-energy-materials

Instagram: @libraenergymaterials

X: @LibraEnergyMats

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding Libra's exploration programs, prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical and geochemical surveys, interpretations of historical and current exploration data, permitting and licensing, environmental regulations, community engagement, timing of exploration activities, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300775

Source: Libra Energy Materials Inc.