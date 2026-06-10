Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced that its Insentra subsidiary has secured a third consecutive managed services renewal with a subsidiary of an IBEX 35-listed global infrastructure and renewable energy group. The renewed agreement covers a 24-month term and incorporates expanded scope through the addition of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capability, building on services first delivered in the prior term.

The customer organisation is an operating entity of a major global infrastructure and sustainable development group, with revenues exceeding €20 billion and a presence across more than 30 countries. The group is publicly listed on Spain's IBEX 35 index and operates across infrastructure construction, water treatment, renewable energy, and industrial services. The group has maintained a substantial operational presence in Australia since 2002, employing more than 1,000 people locally across construction, water, and renewable energy projects. Insentra has supported this customer's Australian operations since 2021.

The renewed engagement encompasses Insentra's Managed Citrix service, including proactive monitoring, structured patching, incident management, and capacity management, delivered within an AWS-hosted environment supporting 93 concurrent users, 11 Citrix session hosts, and 97 published applications. The renewal also extends the Digital Employee Experience platform introduced in the prior term, providing user performance analytics, enhanced reporting, and BI dashboards designed to support ongoing platform optimisation. Service delivery is structured around defined SLA commitments including 30-minute critical incident response and four-hour resolution targets, supported by monthly governance reviews, an annual review cycle, and a continuous improvement framework.

Renewal Summary

Customer Profile: Operating subsidiary of a major IBEX 35-listed global infrastructure and renewable energy group, active in more than 30 countries

Operating subsidiary of a major IBEX 35-listed global infrastructure and renewable energy group, active in more than 30 countries Renewal Term: 24 months; third consecutive renewal since 2021

24 months; third consecutive renewal since 2021 Services: Managed Citrix (monitoring, patching, incident and capacity management) with Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capability

Managed Citrix (monitoring, patching, incident and capacity management) with Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capability Environment: AWS-hosted; 93 concurrent users, 11 Citrix session hosts, 97 published applications

AWS-hosted; 93 concurrent users, 11 Citrix session hosts, 97 published applications Revenue model: Multi-year managed services engagement with structured auto-renewal framework

Leadership Commentary

Ronnie Altit, VP Global Sales and Marketing, said:

"Securing a third consecutive renewal with a globally operating infrastructure organization reflects the consistency and accountability of our managed services model. Enterprise customers operating across critical infrastructure environments require reliability, governance, and continuous operational improvement over extended periods which is exactly where Insentra is designed to deliver value. The expansion of the engagement to deliver Digital Employee Experience monitoring demonstrates the trust developed over multiple years of delivery and our ability to evolve alongside customer requirements."

Doug Childress, CEO of TTGI, added,

"Multi-year enterprise renewals are an important indicator of the quality and durability of recurring revenue within the TTGI group. This renewal reflects the type of long-term customer engagement we are focused on building through our Technology-as-a-Service strategy - combining operational delivery, governance, and scalable managed services across global enterprise environments. Continued customer retention and scope expansion within existing accounts remain an important component of our long-term growth strategy."

Governance and recurring revenue

Enterprise managed services clients in the infrastructure and construction sector operate complex, distributed environments with defined compliance, availability, and governance requirements. Insentra's structured delivery model-encompassing SLA-governed incident response, proactive monitoring, patching, and formal governance cadence-is designed to meet those requirements consistently over multi-year engagements. The third consecutive renewal of this engagement, with expanded scope, reflects the operational continuity and account depth that Insentra's managed services model is designed to support.

This renewal is consistent with TTGI's focus on building multi-year managed services engagements across enterprise customers through its subsidiaries, supporting the Company's focus on enterprise customer retention and long-term recurring revenue.

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a 100% channel-only global IT professional services company and a TTGI group company, with offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Insentra delivers structured technology adoption programmes, AI enablement services, and managed IT professional services to enterprise organisations across multiple sectors. AIMomentum is Insentra's structured enterprise AI adoption programme, designed to take organisations from readiness through to ongoing operation of custom AI agents and applications. For more information, visit www.insentragroup.com.

For more information, visit www.insentragroup.com.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.