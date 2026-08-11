Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced the adoption of TTGI as the Company's primary corporate brand identity, reflecting the continued evolution of the organization from a single technology platform into a broader global technology group.

The transition marks an important milestone in the Company's development as it expands its portfolio of technology platforms, specialized IT services and partner-delivered solutions across multiple markets.

While the Turnium software-defined networking platform and brand remains a core component of the Company's Intellectual Property (IP) and technology portfolio, the TTGI identity better represents the broader ecosystem of companies and capabilities that now form the group, including Turnium, Claratti and Insentra, as well as additional technology initiatives currently under development.

Reflecting the Evolution of the TTGI Platform

Since its formation, TTGI has expanded beyond its original product only capabilities to build a TaaS offering designed to enable service providers to deliver secure, scalable and integrated IT solutions globally.

Through its operating companies, the TTGI group supports capabilities spanning:

Artificial intelligence and data

Secure connectivity powered by Turnium's proprietary SD-WAN software

Modern workplace and end user computing

Cloud and infrastructure

Security and identity management

Managed services and operational support

Advisory, professional, and managed IT services

These capabilities are delivered through a growing global ecosystem of partners including Managed Service Providers, Value Added Resellers, Telecommunications Providers, Systems Integrators and Independent Software Vendors.

The adoption of TTGI as the Company's primary corporate identity reflects this broader scope and provides a clearer market position for the organisation as it continues to scale its global technology platform.

Leadership Commentary

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said:

"Adopting TTGI as our primary corporate identity reflects the transformation of the Company over the past several years. While the Turnium platform and brand remain an important foundation of our technology portfolio, the organization today represents a broader ecosystem of platforms, services and capabilities. The brand transformation enables us to highlight the importance of connectivity and to better showcase our professional, managed services and artificial intelligence capabilities while remaining true to our core mission.

The launch of our new TTGI corporate website provides investors, partners and customers with a clearer view of our strategy, our operating companies and the breadth of our TaaS platform.

Our strategy is to build a scalable, secure network-powered TaaS platform that enables service providers to rapidly deploy and deliver modern IT solutions globally. The TTGI brand reflects the Company's broader strategic direction and expanding capabilities across the group."

Strengthening the Global Partner Ecosystem

TTGI's strategy is centred on enabling technology service providers to deliver integrated IT solutions through a channel-only, partner-led model.

The Company believes that adopting a unified corporate identity will strengthen market clarity, improve partner engagement and increase visibility for the broader TTGI platform as the Company continues to expand its global footprint.

The TTGI identity is being progressively adopted across the Company's corporate communications, digital platforms, partner programs and market-facing initiatives.

The redesigned TTGI corporate website is now live at www.ttgi.io, providing investors, partners and customers with a single corporate destination for information about the Company's strategy, technology portfolio, operating businesses and partner ecosystem. The website forms part of the broader rollout of the TTGI corporate identity across the Company's market-facing communications.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to support channel partners in delivering high-quality services.

TTGI delivers secure, scalable and cost-effective global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309151

Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.