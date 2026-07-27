Highlights:

Q3 Revenue of $7.2M to $7.4M vs previous guidance of $7.0M to $7.5M and analyst estimate of $7.3M;

Q3 Gross Margin of $2.4M to $2.6M vs previous guidance of $2.4M to $3.4M and analyst estimate of $2.6M;

Adj. EBITDA (1) of ($1.2)M to ($1.4)M vs analyst estimate of ($1.9)M

Guidance for Q4 FY2026, ending September 30, 2026: the Company expects Revenue of $8.0M to $8.5M; vs. analyst estimate of $8.1M; and Gross Margin in the 33-38% range

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced selected preliminary, unaudited financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company expects to report record fiscal third-quarter revenue in the mid-range of the financial guidance previously provided on May 14, 2026.

The Company will report its final Fiscal Q3 results on or about August 28th 2026. All financial information is provided in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Preliminary Fiscal Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Expected to be in the range of $7.2 million to $7.4 million, representing an organic increase of 13.4% at the midpoint compared to the previous quarter.

Gross Margin: Expected to be in the range of $2.4 million to $2.6 million, representing an increase of 15.5% at the midpoint compared to the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA(1): Anticipated to be between ($1.2) million and ($1.4) million, vs analyst estimate of ($1.9) million and ($2.2) million in the previous quarter. The improvement was driven by on-going back-office cost savings and strong demand in managed services, software and hardware sales.

Doug Childress, TTGI CEO stated "We delivered record third-quarter revenue, with strengthening demand across managed services, software and hardware, and we narrowed our Adjusted EBITDA loss meaningfully versus both the prior quarter and analyst expectations. We have also launched a Group-wide cost optimization program targeting annualized operating expense reductions of approximately $3.6 million to $4.1 million (once fully implemented), which are intended to accelerate our path toward profitability."

Fiscal Q4 2026 Guidance

For Q4 FY2026, ending September 30, 2026, the Company expects Revenue of $8.0M to $8.5M and Gross Margin of 33 to 38%.

These outlook figures are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including integration of recent acquisitions, customer demand, execution by channel partners and general economic conditions.

(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA

The MD&A references adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS, has no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to adjusted EBITDA presented by other companies. Rather, it is provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

We use non-IFRS financial measures to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. There are certain limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus their nearest IFRS equivalents. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measure and view it in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. In evaluating non-IFRS financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we will continue to incur expenses similar to those adjusted in non-IFRS financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income (loss) before tax excluding depreciation and amortization expense, share based expense, gain/loss on change on fair value of derivatives, loss on debt settlement, government grants, foreign exchange gain/loss, interest and accretion and SRED refund. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to understand and evaluate the performance and trends of the Company's operations.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306619

Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.