Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a pioneering onshore wave energy company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, will host the presentation and answer investor questions following the presentation.

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During the conference, Ms. Braverman is expected to discuss Eco Wave Power's expanding global project portfolio, including operational activities in Israel and the United States, as well as planned projects in Portugal, Taiwan, India, and additional international markets. She will also provide updates on the Company's commercialization strategy and efforts to accelerate the deployment of wave energy through strategic partnerships and project development initiatives.

The presentation will highlight the growing convergence between renewable energy infrastructure and artificial intelligence-driven electricity demand, as major technology companies, data center operators, and infrastructure developers increasingly seek scalable and sustainable energy solutions capable of supporting next-generation computing infrastructure.

As part of this broader trend, Eco Wave Power's focus on AI-enabled energy infrastructure and digital twin technologies has recently gained international visibility. The Company's technology was featured during NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentations at NVIDIA GTC San Jose and GTC Taipei, where Eco Wave Power's technology was showcased as part of demonstrations highlighting simulation, digital twins, and real-world infrastructure applications.

Eco Wave Power believes these developments reinforce the growing convergence between artificial intelligence, digital twins, and renewable energy infrastructure, as increasing AI adoption drives demand for scalable, intelligent, and sustainable power solutions.

In parallel, Eco Wave Power continues advancing the commercialization of its nearshore wave energy technology through operational deployments and strategic collaborations, including its pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, developed in collaboration with AltaSea and Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

"We are excited to participate in Planet MicroCap Las Vegas and engage with investors regarding Eco Wave Power's continued global expansion strategy," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. "As artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure continue to drive unprecedented electricity demand, we believe wave energy represents a compelling renewable energy solution that can be deployed near coastal demand centers and existing infrastructure. We look forward to discussing our commercial progress, expanding project pipeline, and long-term vision for supporting the energy needs of the future."

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Venue: Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Webcast:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/M6aUArd6SVdxY584ErQTfR

If you would like to book one-on-one investor meetings with Eco Wave Power and attend Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please register here:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_register.html

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its expanding global project portfolio and planned projects in Portugal, Taiwan, India, and additional international markets, its commercialization strategy and efforts to accelerate the deployment of wave energy, the positioning of wave energy as a scalable renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs, the Company's focus on AI-enabled energy infrastructure and digital twin technologies, and its belief that these developments reinforce the growing convergence between artificial intelligence, digital twins, and renewable energy infrastructure, as increasing AI adoption drives demand for scalable, intelligent, and sustainable power solutions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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Source: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)