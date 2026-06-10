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WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
10.06.26 | 15:25
0,304 Euro
-8,86 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 11:50 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for May 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) today announced the release of its May 2026 KPIs.
KPIs for May 2026 can be found using this link.
The KPI report archive can be found using this link.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for May 2026

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-kpis-for-may-2026-1174940

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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