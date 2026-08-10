Hilbert Group AB Repurchases Additional MSEK 2.4 Notes and Completes MSEK 8.5 Directed Share Issue

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (publ) (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) ("Hilbert" or the "Company") today announces the repurchase and cancellation of convertible notes held by Helena Global Investment Opportunities 1 Ltd ("Helena") with an aggregate par principal of USD 250,000 (the "Notes"). In connection therewith, the Company has completed a directed share issue to Helena of 2,163,804 new Class B shares at a subscription price of SEK 3.937 per Class B share, corresponding to an aggregate subscription amount of SEK 8,518,896.35.

Out of the aggregate subscription amount, app. MSEK 4.8 is contributed to the Company in cash, MSEK 2.4 is attributable to the par principal of the repurchased Notes and MSEK 1.3 represents an early redemption premium. Following this, Helena's remaining holding of Notes amounts to app. MSEK 22.5.

As communicated on 8 July 2026, it is Hilbert's intention to retire the outstanding convertible notes held by Helena ahead of their scheduled maturity. There can, however, be no assurance that further repurchases will take place. Any additional repurchase will be evaluated by the Company taking into account the Company's capital requirements, the availability and cost of capital in the market and the cost of an early retirement of the Notes. The Company intends to update the market as and when further steps are taken.

The deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights enables the Company to reduce its outstanding convertible note exposure in a cost- and time-efficient manner, to raise capital and to broaden and strengthen the Company's shareholder base with strategic and institutional investors. Considering the cash proceeds received and the reduction of outstanding convertible note principal as well as taking into account the early redemption premium, the Board considers the transaction, viewed as a whole, to deliver material value to, and to be in the best interest of, the Company and its shareholders. The subscription price has been determined at arm's length through negotiations with Helena and represents a discount of 5 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares during the two trading days preceding the Board's decision to issue the shares. In the Board's assessment, the subscription price is on market terms and reflects the current market value of the Class B shares.

The directed share issue entails an increase of the Company's share capital of SEK 108,190.20. Following registration of the new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB, the total number of shares in the Company will amount to 129,154,021 shares, divided into 7,605,800 Class A shares and 121,548,221 Class B shares, and the share capital will amount to SEK 6,457,701.05. The directed share issue entails a dilution of approximately 1.68 percent of the total number of shares and approximately 1.10 percent of the total number of votes in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group