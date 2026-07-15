Hilbert Group Files MiCA and Payment Institution Licence Applications with Maltese Financial Regulator

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) - Hilbert Finance seeks dual authorisation as Crypto-Asset Service Provider and Payment Institution to serve institutional clients across the European Union.

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North: HILB B), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that Hilbert Finance, its wholly owned subsidiary in Malta, has submitted a dual-licence application to the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The application seeks authorisation as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and as a Payment Institution under the EU Payment Services Directive (PSD2), effectively enabling the facilitation of multi-currency accounts, payments, and digital asset trading for institutional clients.

The filing follows the recent launch of Hilbert Finance, the Group's dedicated business vertical for financial infrastructure and future licensed financial services. The Group based Hilbert Finance in Malta for its established regulatory regime for financial services and crypto-assets and its direct access to the EU single market.

The approval of both licence applications would enable Hilbert Finance to provide regulated payment services and crypto-asset services from a single EU entity, passported across the EEA. Its intended offering targets institutional clients, including exchanges, brokers, payment firms, stablecoin issuers and other regulated CASPs. It covers multi-currency payment accounts in EUR, USD and GBP, virtual IBAN issuance for their end users, conversion between fiat and crypto-assets, and custody. A regulated CASP could, for example, offer virtual IBANs to its own customers, embedding its entire payment flow on Hilbert Finance's infrastructure.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, said: " Regulation is central to Hilbert Group's long-term strategy. A dual authorisation would allow us to bring payment services and crypto-asset services together under one regulated EU entity, broadening our institutional offering and strengthening the foundation for future growth, and would move us another step closer to our vision of becoming Europe's leading institutional full-stack digital finance platform."

"This application reflects extensive work across product, engineering and compliance. Institutional clients increasingly seek a regulated counterparty that can connect traditional payment rails with digital-asset services, and our ambition is for Hilbert Finance to meet that need through a single, supervised platform operating across Europe.", said Jonathan Granath, Managing Director of Hilbert Finance.

Authorisation is subject to the MFSA's review and approval process. Submission of an application does not guarantee that a licence will be granted, and no assurance can be given on timing. Hilbert Group will provide further updates as the process progresses.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Files MiCA and Payment Institution Licence Applications with Maltese Financial Regulator (MFSA)

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-files-mica-and-payment-institution-licence-application-1191266