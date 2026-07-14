Hilbert Group: Syntetika Appoints Jorge Cuartero as Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - Syntetika, the platform for tokenised yield products, appoints Jorge Cuartero as Chief Executive Officer and welcomes DeFi curator Tulipa Capital as a strategic partner.

Syntetika, the platform for tokenised yield products supported by Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HILB B), today announced the appointment of Jorge Cuartero as Chief Executive Officer, effective 8 July 2026. The appointment was made by the Syntetika Foundation, which governs the platform. He succeeds John Lilic, who led Syntetika over the past year and will transition to other responsibilities while supporting an orderly handover.

Syntetika has also welcomed DeFi curator and manager Tulipa Capital as a strategic partner, adding further on-chain structuring and curation expertise as the platform moves closer to launch.

Mr. Cuartero's appointment reflects Syntetika's focus on serving institutional funds and regulated investment strategies. He brings experience across investment management, capital markets, and business development, and has built and led commercial teams in digital assets. He also founded a crypto-native hedge fund that was subsequently acquired by Tulipa Capital, where he currently serves as Chief Investment Officer.

Tulipa Capital is a DeFi curator and manager overseeing proprietary assets across multiple on-chain vaults. Its involvement lets investors pledge their Syntetika positions as collateral without redeeming them, so the same capital can stay invested in one strategy and work elsewhere at the same time. Syntetika is being developed around product integrity, investor suitability and capital efficiency, giving institutions access to yield strategies denominated in Bitcoin and US dollars to start, with scope to extend to other digital assets such as ETH.

Jorge Cuartero, Chief Executive Officer of Syntetika, said: "I came to know Syntetika through Tulipa Capital, where I serve as Chief Investment Officer. My task as Chief Executive Officer is to bring it to market and build its institutional client base. A significant pool of alternative assets earns no yield today, because the options available on-chain have either been too limited or carried risks that professional investors cannot accept. Syntetika is built to close that gap with a more robust and institutionally aligned offering."

"Bringing Syntetika to institutional investors takes leadership that understands both capital markets and on-chain infrastructure, and that is what Jorge brings," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "His appointment, with Tulipa Capital joining as a partner, gives the platform the commercial depth and market access to move from build to launch. Hilbert will continue to support Syntetika as an independent platform."

Syntetika remains on track for launch. Further updates on Syntetika's products, partnerships and launch milestones will follow as they are reached.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Syntetika Appoints Jorge Cuartero as Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/syntetika-appoints-jorge-cuartero-as-chief-executive-officer-1190767