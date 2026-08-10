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WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
10.08.26 | 16:53
0,463 Euro
+28,12 % +0,102
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HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.08.2026 17:26 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Hilbert Group Strategy Goes On-Chain as Syntetika Opens Deposits for BTC Basis+

Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - For the first time, a Hilbert-managed strategy can be held on-chain, priced at an independently attested net asset value.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North:HILB B) today announced that Syntetika, the platform it backs, has opened deposits for its first strategy: BTC Basis+, a Bitcoin strategy managed by Hilbert Group.

This marks the first time a Hilbert-managed strategy can be accessed on-chain, representing an important step in expanding how investors can access the Company's investment capabilities. Through Syntetika's model, investors gain on-chain access to strategies housed in regulated funds, while maintaining core institutional safeguards including independent custody and independently attested net asset value. The platform's vault tokens are issued and redeemed only at that attested value. The platform is governed by the Syntetika Foundation.

BTC Basis+ is a Bitcoin basis strategy: it is designed to grow a Bitcoin position, denominated in Bitcoin rather than US dollars, through a market-neutral construction that seeks to avoid a directional bet on price. The strategy seeks to capture inefficiencies in the Bitcoin spot, futures and options markets.

On Syntetika, deposits are made in cbBTC and enter the fund at the next processing cycle; the platform mints its hBTC vault token at the attested net asset value. Redemptions follow the same cycle, subject to the fund's terms.
Syntetika has launched on Base, working with Tulipa Capital on strategy curation and with Ember Protocol on vault infrastructure. Syntetika has also stated that, once its Chainlink Proof of Reserve feed is live, anyone will be able to verify the reserves behind the platform's tokens.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, said:
"This is an important milestone for Hilbert. For the first time, a strategy we manage can be accessed on-chain, combining the reach and efficiency of blockchain infrastructure with the safeguards investors expect from a regulated fund structure. That is exactly the opportunity we saw in backing Syntetika - a powerful model for bringing institutional-quality strategies on-chain."

"We wanted the first strategy on Syntetika to establish the standard for the platform: a real fund, a named manager and a token priced only at independently attested net asset value. BTC Basis+ delivers exactly that." said Jorge Cuartero, CEO of Syntetika.

"Launching with a strategy managed by Hilbert Group also brings the accountability and transparency of a publicly listed asset manager to the platform from day one, which we believe is a strong signal for users and partners as Syntetika scales."

Further updates will follow as they are reached.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0) 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Strategy Goes On-Chain as Syntetika Opens Deposits for BTC Basis+

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/hilbert-group-strategy-goes-on-chain-as-syntetika-opens-deposits-for-1205537

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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