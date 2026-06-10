Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced commercially reasonable efforts offering of special warrants ("Special Warrants") led by SCP Resource Finance LP ("SCP"), on behalf of itself and a syndicate of agents including Beacon Securities Limited and ArcStone Kingswood, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC (collectively with SCP, the "Agents"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 25,619,351 Special Warrants at a price of $0.82 (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $21,007,867.82 (the "Offering"), including the partial exercise of the Agents' over-allotment option. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to accelerate drilling at the Company's Ceibal target at the Quinchía Gold Project with a goal of completing a maiden Mineral Resource estimate near the end of 2026, and for general working capital purposes.

Each Special Warrant shall be automatically exercised (without payment of any further consideration and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments) into units of the Company (the "Units"), with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company obtains a receipt (the "Final Receipt") from the British Columbia Securities Commission for a short form prospectus (the "Final Qualification Prospectus"), qualifying the distribution of the securities issuable upon exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants (the "Qualification Date"); and (ii) the date that is four months and one day following the closing of the Offering (the "Qualification Deadline"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $1.20 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

As compensation in connection with the Offering, the Agents were paid total cash compensation of $1,098,810.37 and issued 404,896 compensation special warrants (the "Compensation SWs"). Each Compensation SW shall be automatically exercised (without payment of any further consideration and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments) at the earlier of the Qualification Date and the Qualification Deadline for one compensation option of the Company (a "Compensation Option"), each entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price per Common Share that is equal to the Issue Price. Each of the Compensation SWs and the Compensation Options shall have a term of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Special Warrants and the Compensation SWs issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on October 11, 2026. Upon issuance following the Qualification Date or Qualification Deadline, as applicable, the Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Special Warrants will be free trading under Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Advisory Agreement

The Company also announces that it plans to engage Stockchain Capital LLC ("Stockchain"), an arm's length party to the Company, to provide investor relations services pursuant to an advisory agreement to be entered into effective June 15, 2026 (the "Advisory Agreement"). Pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, Stockchain will provide investor relations services tailored to the German audience, including the creation of articles and content for various financial platforms and newsletters. Stockchain's address is 3833 Powerline Rd - Ste. 801-T Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33309, United States of America. The Advisory Agreement has a term of twelve weeks and provides for a cash payment of EUR 250,000 to Stockchain upon execution, such payment to be made from the Company's working capital. The engagement of Stockchain and the compensation payable under the Advisory Agreement remain subject to the approval of the TSXV. To the knowledge of the Company, Stockchain does not have any interest in the Company's securities or any right or intention to acquire such an interest.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, including the anticipated use of proceeds, the filing of the Final Qualification Prospectus, the receipt of the Final Receipt and the approval of the TSXV, the automatic exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants, the issuance of the Units, Warrants, and Warrant Shares, and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the Company's goal of completing a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target near the end of 2026; planned drilling programs, including the additional and accelerated drilling at Ceibal; and the engagement of Stockchain and the terms of the Advisory Agreement, including receipt of TSXV approval.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the receipt of required regulatory approvals (including that of the TSXV) and the Final Receipt, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated, that the Company will have access to the financing required to advance technical studies and the Quinchía Gold Project, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby deposits and properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms or timeline anticipated or at all; the risk that the Final Qualification Prospectus may not be filed or that the Final Receipt may not be obtained within the expected timeframe or at all; the risk that required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, may not be obtained; changes in investor demand, market conditions, securities laws or stock exchange requirements; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices, including the price of gold; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization or to identify Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization, including due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that drilling data from prior operators may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement of Tiger dated December 10, 2025 and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300877

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.