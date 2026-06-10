Alleima AB: Alleima receives major umbilical tubing order

Alleima has received a major order for advanced umbilical tubes from a global provider of subsea technology to a total value of approximately SEK 995 million. The advanced tubing will be used in one of Indonesia's major energy projects in recent years.

The order was booked in the second quarter and will be reported within the Tube division. Deliveries are scheduled between 2026 and 2030, where the volume is expected to be allocated over the years as follows; 20% in 2026, 60% in 2027, and 20% in 2030.



Alleima's advanced tubing will support the Kutei North Hub Project, one of Indonesia's major energy projects, located approximately 50 kilometers offshore off the coast of East Kalimantan, Indonesia. Alleima's advanced umbilical tubes SAF 2507 are designed to withstand extreme seabed conditions and will be integrated into the customer's umbilicals that enable hydraulic control functions. Alleima has supplied SAF 2507 for demanding subsea applications for 30 years.



"We are very pleased to have received this order. The development of large deepwater projects places very high demands on technology, materials and collaboration. Alleima's experience in advanced corrosion resistant alloys and reliable seamless tubing solutions make us well positioned to support complex offshore projects like this," says Carl von Schantz, President Tube division at Alleima.

Umbilicals are a critical component in subsea systems and must be strong enough to overcome challenges like greater depths with higher pressures and resist corrosion in the most demanding environments. They carry hydraulic fluids and various chemicals to help the production of oil and gas as well as communication between topsides facilities and the subsea infrastructure. SAF 2507 is particularly well suited for high-pressure applications in deepwater environments, where long-term integrity and operational reliability are critical, thanks to its very high strength, fatigue resistance and corrosion resistance.

This information is information that Alleima AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 2 pm CEST on June 10, 2026.



Sandviken, June 10, 2026

Alleima AB (publ)

Contact details

Frida Adrian, Head of Investor Relations

frida.adrian@alleima.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 930 93 24

Yvonne Edenholm, Press and Media Relations Manager

yvonne.edenholm@alleima.com

Phone: +46 (0) 72 145 23 42

About Alleima

Alleima, is a global manufacturer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as solutions for industrial heating. Based on long-term customer partnerships and leading materials technology, we develop products for the most demanding applications and industries. Our offering includes products like seamless steel tubes for the energy, chemical and aerospace industries, precision strip steel for white goods compressors, air conditioners and knife applications, based on more than 900 active alloy recipes. It also includes ultra-fine wires for medical and micro-electronic devices, industrial electric heating technology and coated strip steel for fuel cell technology for cars, trucks, and hydrogen production. Our fully integrated value chain, from R&D to end-product, ensures industry-leading technology, quality, sustainability, and circularity. Alleima, with headquarter in Sandviken, Sweden, had approximately 6,800 employees and revenues of about 19 billion SEK in about 80 countries in 2025. Alleima is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker 'ALLEI'. Learn more at www.alleima.com

