Arctic Minerals AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Arctic Minerals AB (publ)

On 10 June 2026, Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting at BAHR Advokatbyrå, Birger Jarlsgatan 16 in Stockholm.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the submitted income statements and balance sheets and to dispose of the Company's unrestricted equity in accordance with the board of directors' proposal. The Annual General Meeting further resolved to discharge the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Robert Behets, Peter George and Joakim Lidfeldt were re-elected as members of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The Annual General Meeting further resolved to elect Robert Behets as chairman of the board of directors.

Former member of the board Peter Walker has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2026. Peter has served on the Board of Directors since 2017, including as Chairman, and the Company is sincerely grateful for his long-standing contribution and commitment to Arctic Minerals over many years.

The Annual General Meeting elected Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor, with Martin Johansson as auditor in charge, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that remuneration to the board of directors shall be paid in the amount of SEK 250,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 150,000 to each of the other ordinary board members, and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice for the review of the financial reports and the administration as well as the group audit.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to appoint a nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors, for the period up to the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, to adopt resolutions to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. New issues of shares or issues of warrants and/or convertible debentures may take place with or without preferential rights for the Company's shareholders and may take place in cash and with or without provisions regarding payment in kind, by set-off or other terms and conditions.

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

Other

The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

For further information

see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 (8) 380 970

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on copper and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.45 p.m. CEST on 10 June 2026.