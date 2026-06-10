TOUR EIFFEL: Press release - Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the delivery of 'Syrah' in Bobigny, its second multi-storey business hotel under the LILK brand

SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL ANNOUNCES THE DELIVERY OF 'SYRAH' IN BOBIGNY, ITS SECOND MULTI-STOREY BUSINESS HOTEL UNDER THE LILK BRAND

Société de la Tour Eiffel has taken a further step in its diversification strategy with the handover of Syrah. Located in Bobigny, this next-generation urban logistics facility, demonstrates the property company's commitment to participating in a sustainable and productive city.

LILK - "Light Industrial, Last Kilometre" is a trademark registered by Société de la Tour Eiffel, dedicated to the development of multi-storey urban logistics, leveraging verticality in particular to combat land artificialization. These consist of versatile, sustainable assets designed for industrial, high-tech and logistics activities in close proximity to urban centres within the A86 ring road.

As part of an ambitious diversification strategy, the development of Syrah follows on from Nanturra, the first LILK-branded asset, completed in late 2024.

Situated on a site of approximately 9,000 sqm, owned by La Société de la Tour Eiffel since 2009, this new multi-storey building located 12 Rue de la Déviation in Bobigny offers excellent accessibility thanks to its location within the A86 ring road and its immediate proximity to the A3, the N3 and the ring road.

A versatile design tailored to urban logistics and manufacturing operations

Designed by Paul Mayla Architecture et Associés, this development takes a vertical approach to logistics in order to combat land take. The building has been designed to offer great versatility and accommodate a variety of tenants, with a total floor area of nearly 8,000 sqm divisible into 10 units starting from 476 sqm.

To effectively meet users' needs, the building is organised across two main operational levels: A basement level and a ground floor covering over 4,500 sqm, and a first level accessed via a frost-protected heated ramp, with a maximum gradient of 7%, with unlimited headroom, specially designed for direct access by heavy goods vehicles up to 19 tonnes (maximum length 10.6 metres).

On the ground floor, the site also allows access for vehicles up to 44 tonnes and features several level-access doors as well as three loading bays equipped with levellers, one of which is shared, enabling access to the first floor for optimal operational efficiency.

The architectural quality is further reflected in the warehouses, which are generously lit with natural light, and the terraces accessible from the office spaces, making this a workplace designed with the well-being of its occupants in mind.

A showcase of Societe de la Tour Eiffel's environmental and social commitment

True to the Société de la Tour Eiffel's CSR ambitions, Syrah is part of a rigorous environmental approach, certified to BREEAM International New Construction V6 'Excellent' standard. The building, whose construction prioritised the use of low-carbon, bio-based and recycled materials, has enabled, through its vertical design, a reduction in surface area of nearly 10% compared to the site's original state. It implements sustainable solutions through a practical approach based around four pillars:

Energy performance and renewable energy : The building focuses on self-consumption with 82 sqm of rooftop photovoltaic panels. Thermal comfort in the activity zones is ensured by a combination of a heat pump and a high-performance geothermal heating system.

: The building focuses on self-consumption with 82 sqm of rooftop photovoltaic panels. Thermal comfort in the activity zones is ensured by a combination of a heat pump and a high-performance geothermal heating system. Urban agriculture and biodiversity: A vast 2,000 sqm roof terrace, with 70 cm of cultivable soil, is home to an urban agriculture project comprising orchards, vineyards and fruit trees. This space is made available to users, thereby reinforcing the commitment to sustainable practices.

A vast 2,000 sqm roof terrace, with 70 cm of cultivable soil, is home to an urban agriculture project comprising orchards, vineyards and fruit trees. This space is made available to users, thereby reinforcing the commitment to sustainable practices. Resource efficiency: An approach to on-site and off-site reuse has been implemented, complemented by a rainwater harvesting system for irrigation.

An approach to on-site and off-site reuse has been implemented, complemented by a rainwater harvesting system for irrigation. Sustainable mobility: To encourage eco-friendly behaviour, the site offers 30 parking spaces, equipped with electric vehicle charging points (EVCPs). In addition, a special photovoltaic floor covering has been installed to provide a self-sufficient power supply for 6 electric bikes.

"The completion of Syrah confirms the relevance of our LILK brand. By redeveloping and densifying vertically of one of our historic sites, we are providing a practical, high-quality response to users' needs. This project demonstrates that it is possible to combine industrial performance, environmental responsibility and benefits for local areas by creating an ecosystem of business and jobs right in the heart of the city." Christel Zordan, Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Technical specifications:

Total area: 7,971 sqm, divisible into 10 units from 476 sqm

2 main operational levels

Clear height: over 6 metres across all units

Floor load capacity: 2 to 3 t/sqm

Frost-protected heated ramp, maximum 7% gradient, providing access for vehicles up to 19 tonnes with no height restriction

Ground floor heavy goods vehicle access up to 44 tonnes

Several level-access doors and 3 dock leveller-equipped loading bays, including 1 shared bay

2 goods lifts with a capacity of 1,500 kg each

Contacts

Press Relations

Laëtitia Baudon

Consulting Director -Shan Agency

+ 33 6 16 39 76 88

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Sarah BITANE

Consultant - Shan Agency

+ 33 6 28 03 68 32

sarah.bitane@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets worth €1.6 billion, is an integrated property company with a strong service-oriented culture. Agile in its approach, it operates across various asset classes (offices, urban logistics, managed residential properties, retail) in the Greater Paris area and major regional cities. Active across the entire property cycle, it supports its tenants - companies of all sizes and from all sectors - through a rigorous approach to the direct management of its assets. In terms of CSR, Société de la Tour Eiffel pursues a proactive and cross-functional approach that is fully aligned with its strategic priorities.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP

www.societetoureiffel.com

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