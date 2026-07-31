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WKN: A3DW5E | ISIN: US90187B8046 | Ticker-Symbol: 2H2
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 15:45
10,460 Euro
-0,48 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,43010,73009:02
10,43010,69009:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELL IMPACT
CELL IMPACT AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELL IMPACT AB0,010+9.400 %
CENIT AG7,640+2,69 %
LAKES BLUE ENERGY NL0,1860,00 %
MICROVISION INC0,203-4,56 %
MIDEA REAL ESTATE HOLDING LTD0,318-1,24 %
PICHE RESOURCES LIMITED0,011+10,53 %
PIRAEUS BANK SA9,812-0,02 %
PLANET VENTURES INC0,113-5,04 %
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA7,990-100,00 %
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP10,460-0,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.