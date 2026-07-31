Das Instrument 2H2 US90187B8046 TWO HARBORS INV. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.08.2026The instrument 2H2 US90187B8046 TWO HARBORS INV. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2026Das Instrument UVA FR0000036816 TOUR EIFFEL INH. EO 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.08.2026The instrument UVA FR0000036816 TOUR EIFFEL INH. EO 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2026Das Instrument ICL SE0025940513 CELL IMPACT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.08.2026The instrument ICL SE0025940513 CELL IMPACT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2026Das Instrument U8J AU0000333486 PICHE RESOURCES LIMITED EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.08.2026The instrument U8J AU0000333486 PICHE RESOURCES LIMITED EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2026Das Instrument P6U CA7270533085 PLANET VENTURES NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026The instrument P6U CA7270533085 PLANET VENTURES NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2026Das Instrument 5ZT GRS831003009 PIRAEUS BANK EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.08.2026The instrument 5ZT GRS831003009 PIRAEUS BANK EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2026Das Instrument CSH DE0005407100 CENIT AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026The instrument CSH DE0005407100 CENIT AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2026Das Instrument MVIN US5949603048 MICROVISION NEW DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.08.2026The instrument MVIN US5949603048 MICROVISION NEW DL -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2026Das Instrument MR9 KYG609201085 MIDEA REAL HLDG HD 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.08.2026The instrument MR9 KYG609201085 MIDEA REAL HLDG HD 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2026Das Instrument LKS AU000000LKO0 LAKES BLUE ENERGY N.L. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.08.2026The instrument LKS AU000000LKO0 LAKES BLUE ENERGY N.L. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2026