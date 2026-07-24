Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) (the "Company" or "Planet Ventures"), is pleased to announce it is undertaking a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of $1,522,446.04. The Company will be offering 152,244,604 rights (the "Rights") to holders of its common shares (the "Shareholders") at the close of business on the record date of July 31, 2026 (the "Record Date") on the basis of one (1) right for each one (1) common share held (the "Rights Offering"). Each one (1) Right will entitle the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company (a "Share") upon payment of a subscription price of $0.01 per Share. Pricing of the rights offering is mandated by Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") rules which require the Company to offer all existing shareholders a discount to purchase new Shares in order to provide a meaningful incentive to all Shareholders to participate in the Rights Offering. Upon completion of the Rights Offering and assuming all Rights are exercised, the Company will have 304,489,208 Shares outstanding, of which the Shares issued under the Rights Offering represent 50%.

The Company has also entered into a standby guaranty agreement with Game 7 Investments Inc. and Bosom Holdings Inc. (collectively, the "Standby Guarantors"), pursuant to which the Standby Guarantors have agreed, in order to ensure that the Rights Offering raises aggregate gross proceeds of at least $1,522,446.04, to subscribe for such number of Shares as is necessary to make up any shortfall below $1,522,446.04 in aggregate subscriptions received from holders of Rights (the "Standby Guaranty").

Currently, the Standby Guarantors collectively hold 3,240,000 Shares representing 2.13% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Shares. If the Standby Guarantors acquire all of the Shares under the Standby Guaranty, and their Basic Subscription Privilege, the Standby Purchasers will hold 155,484,604 Shares representing 51.06% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Shares after the completion of the Rights Offering.

In consideration for the Standby Guaranty, the Company will pay to the Standby Guarantors an aggregate standby fee equal to 5% of the total amount of the Standby Guaranty. In addition, as consideration for their Standby Guaranty, the Company will issue non-transferable bonus Share purchase warrants to the Stand-By Guarantors entitling them to purchase up to a total 15,224,460 Shares (7,612,230 per Standby Guarantor), being 10% of the total number of Shares the Stand-By Guarantors have committed to purchase, at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 5 years from the Expiry Time (as defined herein).

It is expected that the Rights will launch on August 6, 2026 and will expire at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on or about August 27, 2026 (the "Expiry Time"), after which time unexercised Rights will be void and of no value. Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights under the basic subscription privilege will be entitled to subscribe for additional Shares, if available, as a result of unexercised rights prior to the Expiry Time, subject to certain limitations as set out in the Company's Rights Offering circular to be dated July 24, 2026 (the "Circular"), which will be filed on SEDAR+ under Planet Ventures' profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expects to close the Rights Offering on or before August 29, 2026.

The Rights will be offered to Shareholders resident in (i) all provinces and territories of Canada except Quebec and (ii) in all jurisdictions outside Canada and the United States, excluding any jurisdiction that does not provide a prospectus exemption substantially similar to the exemption provided in Canada or that otherwise requires obtaining any approvals of a regulatory authority in such jurisdiction or the filing of any document by Planet Ventures in such jurisdiction in connection with the Rights Offering (collectively, the "Eligible Jurisdictions").

Accordingly, and subject to the detailed provisions of the Circular, Rights DRS statements (the "Rights Statements") and subscription forms will not be mailed to Shareholders resident outside of the Eligible Jurisdictions, unless such Shareholders are able to establish to the satisfaction of the Company that they are eligible to participate in the Rights Offering. Registered Shareholders who wish to exercise their Rights must forward the completed subscription form, together with the applicable funds, to the rights agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Rights Agent"), on or before the Expiry Time. Shareholders who own their Shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary. Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will be entitled to subscribe pro rata for additional Shares not otherwise purchased, if any, as a result of unexercised Rights prior to the Expiry Time, subject to certain limitations set out in the Circular. After August 20, 2026 the Rights Agent will the Rights Agent shall hold such DRS statements evidencing the Rights held by ineligible holders (other than those Shareholders from whom the Company accepts subscriptions) until the Expiry Time, at which point the Rights represented by such DRS statements shall be null and void.

The proceeds of the Rights Offering are expected to be used for capital investments and for general administrative expenses.

The Rights and the underlying Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities within the United States, and the Rights (a) may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. person, and (b) may not be exercised within the United States or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person or any person in the United States. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Planet Ventures

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future plans and objectives, including its intention to complete the Rights Offering and use the proceeds therefrom, and the anticipated benefits of the Rights Offering to Shareholders. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of words such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may" or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Planet Ventures Inc.