Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - This press release is related to the securities of Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company"). Mr. Etienne Moshevich, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") and National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") pursuant to the recent disposition (the "Transaction"), indirectly through Transcend Capital Inc. ("Transcend Capital") of 18,076,000 rights (the "Rights") to subscribe for common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a subscription price of $0.01 per Share until August 27, 2026 (the "Expiry Date") which were acquired on August 6, 2026 pursuant to an offering of rights by the Company.

Transcend Capital, a corporation incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia, with its head office located at 750 West Pender Street, Suite 303, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T7, is controlled by Mr. E. Moshevich. Transcend Capital is an investment firm specializing in venture capital investments and advisory services.

Prior to the Transaction, Mr. E. Moshevich held an aggregate of 18,076,000 Shares through Transcend Capital, representing approximately 11.87% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and an aggregate of 36,152,000 Shares (inclusive of Transcend Capital's Rights) through Transcend Capital, representing approximately 21.23% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis (based on an aggregate of 152,244,604 Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis and 170,320,604 on a partially diluted-basis if Transcend Capital had elected to exercise its Rights instead of transferring them)).

Following the Transaction, Mr. E. Moshevich holds an aggregate of 18,076,000 Shares through Transcend Capital, representing approximately 11.87% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted and diluted basis (based on an aggregate of 152,244,604 Shares issued and outstanding).

The Company's head office is located at 750 West Pender Street, Suite 303, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T7.

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Source: Planet Ventures Inc.