Cell Impact AB: CFO Malin Lundberg to leave Cell Impact

Malin Lundberg has decided to leave her position as CFO at Cell Impact and will remain with the company until 30 September 2026. Malin was appointed CFO in February 2024, having previously served as Business Controller since 2021.

"Malin has been a valued member of the management team and a steady hand during a challenging period for the company. I would like to thank her for her commitment and contribution and wish her every success in the future," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

Responsibility for the company's accounting and financial reporting activities will be assumed internally. The company does not intend to appoint a successor immediately and will revisit the recruitment process once anticipated key orders have been secured. This approach reflects the company's continued focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB

+46 730-68 66 20 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).