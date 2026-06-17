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WKN: A41DJ2 | ISIN: SE0025940513 | Ticker-Symbol: ICL
Stuttgart
17.06.26 | 13:31
0,005 Euro
-39,02 % -0,003
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0050,00814:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 11:45 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact reports limited liquidity following delayed transaction

Cell Impact has in recent years described the market as cautious, characterised by delays. Today, Cell Impact reports a further delay.

Sales of machinery has in recent times been a complementary area of focus. The current delay relates to a substantial transaction concerning the sale of a large number of machines.

"Our unique forming technology formed the basis of this agreement, and we had strong and realistic expectations of completing the transaction in June. Unfortunately, delays arose in the customer's project, which materialised at a very late stage of the negotiations," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

As a result of this latest delay, Cell Impact's available cash is expected to be sufficient only until the end of June. The company and its board are currently working to identify a solution to the situation.

This information is inside information that Cell Impact AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Vallin
CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB
+46 730-68 66 20 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact
Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.