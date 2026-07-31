Cell Impact AB: Communiqué from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Cell Impact AB (publ)

Cell Impact AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 31 July 2026. Below is a summary of the resolutions that were made. The resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Rights issue, etc.

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 29 June 2026 on a rights issue of approximately SEK 53.6 million, whereby a maximum of 162,408,391 units shall be issued. The subscription price per unit in the rights issue amounts to SEK 0.330, corresponding to SEK 0.055 per share as the warrants of series TO3 and TO4 are received free of charge. One (1) existing share entitles to one (1) unit right and three (3) unit rights entitles to subscription of one (1) unit. One (1) unit consists of six (6) shares and two (2) warrants of series TO3, as well as two (2) warrants of series TO4. The record date for participation in the rights issue is 4 August 2026 and the subscription period runs from and including 6 August 2026 up to and including 20 August 2026. For registration reasons, the warrants will henceforth be referred to as series TO5 and series TO6 instead of series TO3 and series TO4.

In order to carry out the rights issue, the General Meeting also resolved on a reduction of the share capital (to obtain a quota value of the company's shares of SEK 0.05), and amendments to the Articles of Association regarding the limits on the share capital and the number of shares. The General Meeting also resolved on an issue authorization that gives the Board the right to issue shares to guarantors in the rights issue who choose to receive guarantee compensation in the form of shares and warrants, and to issue warrants to the provider of the bridge loan taken up by the company at the end of 2025.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website www.cellimpact.com. Further information on the rights issue can be found in the press release of 29 June 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB

+46 730-68 66 20 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).