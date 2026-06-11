Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C88G | ISIN: FI4000507934 | Ticker-Symbol: L6J
Tradegate
08.06.26 | 12:30
1,748 Euro
+3,07 % +0,052
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7621,76411:36
1,7621,76411:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia expands its presence in Spain through a new clinical account

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, June 11, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

Aiforia expands its presence in Spain through a new clinical account

Aiforia Technologies has been selected to provide AI-assisted diagnostic solutions to a regional health service provider in Spain. The public tender was won by Palex, Aiforia's strategic med tech partner in Spain. Under the agreement, Aiforia will equip nine hospitals across the region with AI applications for breast and prostate cancer diagnostics. The solutions are intended to support pathologists in improving accuracy and efficiency in cancer detection and quantification.

"This agreement marks another important milestone in Aiforia's expansion in Europe and strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and value to our customers," said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia. "The contract was secured by Palex, Aiforia's trusted partner in Spain, whose expertise, know-how, and strong on-the-ground presence were instrumental in the successful tender outcome. We are proud, together with Palex, to support this major healthcare region and its network of hospitals in enhancing cancer diagnostics and bringing advanced AI technologies into routine clinical practice."

Further inquiries
Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc
tel. +33 61 041 6686
https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser
UB Corporate Finance Ltd
ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.