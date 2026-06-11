Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia expands its presence in Spain through a new clinical account

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, June 11, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

Aiforia expands its presence in Spain through a new clinical account

Aiforia Technologies has been selected to provide AI-assisted diagnostic solutions to a regional health service provider in Spain. The public tender was won by Palex, Aiforia's strategic med tech partner in Spain. Under the agreement, Aiforia will equip nine hospitals across the region with AI applications for breast and prostate cancer diagnostics. The solutions are intended to support pathologists in improving accuracy and efficiency in cancer detection and quantification.

"This agreement marks another important milestone in Aiforia's expansion in Europe and strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and value to our customers," said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia. "The contract was secured by Palex, Aiforia's trusted partner in Spain, whose expertise, know-how, and strong on-the-ground presence were instrumental in the successful tender outcome. We are proud, together with Palex, to support this major healthcare region and its network of hospitals in enhancing cancer diagnostics and bringing advanced AI technologies into routine clinical practice."

Further inquiries

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com