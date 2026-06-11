Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) -





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Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan Sports"), the operator of 15 sports complexes across Canada and the United States and home to the world's largest adult recreational hockey league, today announced Own Your Play. The launch of this new narrative marks a significant evolution in how Canlan Sports tells stories - centred on the heroes of its communities and the joy, connection, and purpose that recreational sport creates for people of all ages and backgrounds.

"Own Your Play is a declaration of what we believe: play builds community. It reminds us that play has purpose, creates connection, and carries real power. We're proud to share this new brand story with the world."

- Joey St-Aubin, President and CEO, Canlan Sports

Renewed Mission & Vision

Alongside the Own Your Play launch, Canlan Sports has sharpened its Vision and Mission to reflect the company's evolution from facility operator to true community builder - and its enduring belief in the transformational power of play.

Vision

A world where everyone has a team.

Mission

We create experiences where people find their people through the power of play.

About Own Your Play

Own Your Play replaces the previous "It's Where We Play" tagline and reflects how Canlan Sports has grown into something far greater than a facility operator. The new brand story celebrates the emotional connections forged through sport - teammates who bond weekly, families who spend weekends together, and friend groups that form new routines. It recognizes that Canlan Sports' complexes are "third places" - the gathering spots outside of home and work where people come for sport but stay for each other. Own Your Play also brings a new visual identity as play is personal. Our new look and feel reflects that - a bolder, more human creative identity that celebrates community, connection, and the joy of being in it together.

Launching on International Day of Play

The timing of the Own Your Play launch is no coincidence. June 11 marks International Day of Play, a United Nations-recognized observance that affirms every child's - and every person's - right to play. For Canlan Sports, a company built entirely around the belief that play is essential to human connection and wellbeing, there is no more fitting day to declare its new brand story to the world. International Day of Play is a global call to action to protect and promote play in all its forms - for children and adults alike. Research consistently shows that play reduces stress, strengthens social bonds, improves mental health, and keeps people physically active across every stage of life. These are values Canlan Sports has championed for more than 30 years through its leagues, programs, and community initiatives.

To mark the occasion, Canlan Sports is releasing its new brand video, launching a dedicated Own Your Play landing page at CanlanSports.com, and inviting customers, partners, and communities across North America to share what play means to them. The campaign celebrates the real people - the recreational athletes, the weekend warriors, the first-time skaters, the league veterans - who are the true heroes of the Canlan Sports community.

Watch the video here.

"International Day of Play is a reminder that play unites us. It's what keeps us human. At Canlan Sports, we've always known this. Own Your Play is our way of saying to every person in our community: this is your game, your place. Own it."

- Liana Guiry, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience, Canlan Sports

About Canlan Sports

Canlan Sports exists to create experiences where people find their people through the power of play because we believe everyone deserves a team. As North America's largest private sector owner and operator of recreational sports complexes, Canlan Sports brings that belief to life across 15 multi-sport complexes and more than 70 playing surfaces spanning Canada and the United States. From ice and court to turf and digital, we offer a wide array of recreational sports experiences designed to build community, foster connection, and change lives for the better.

To learn more, please visit us at canlansports.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300990

Source: Canlan Ice Sports Corp.