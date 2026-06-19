Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Company") was held on June 18 , 2026, at ScotiaBarn in Burnaby, BC. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14 , 2026, which can be found on the website www.sedarplus.ca.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 12,528,822 shares, representing approximately 93.94% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Name of Director Votes for Votes Withheld* Frank D. Barker 99.95% 0.05% Geoffrey J. Barker 100.00% 0.00% Doug Brownridge 99.80% 0.20% Connie Carras 99.80% 0.20% Don Crowe 99.80% 0.20% Victor D'Souza 99.95% 0.05% Chris McMullen 100.00% 0.00% Joey St-Aubin 100.00% 0.00%

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedarplus.ca

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 15 facilities in Canada and the United States with 47 ice surfaces, as well as 10 indoor soccer fields, and 18 hard court services. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302147

Source: Canlan Ice Sports Corp.