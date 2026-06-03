Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan Sports") and Entripy Custom Clothing, Canada's leading destination for custom apparel, today announced a landmark naming rights agreement that will see Canlan Sports Oakville renamed the Entripy Centre - a Canlan Sports Community. The agreement includes prominent Entripy branding throughout the sports complex's interior and exterior, effective immediately.

The alliance unites two Canadian brands with deep roots in sport, team culture, and community - bringing together Canlan Sports' legacy in recreational hockey and multi-sport programming with Entripy's identity as the go-to brand for teams across the country. The Entripy Centre will continue to serve as a premier destination for recreational hockey, skating, and community sport programming in the Greater Toronto Area.

Under the agreement, Entripy Custom Clothing will receive brand presence across interior and exterior signage, digital displays, and activation opportunities tied to league play, tournaments, and community events at the Oakville location.

"We are thrilled to welcome Entripy Custom Clothing as a naming rights partner at our Oakville sports complex," said Joey St-Aubin, President and CEO of Canlan Sports. "This partnership is a natural fit. Entripy has built an incredible brand around the spirit of team and community, which are values that are at the very heart of everything we do at Canlan Sports. Together, we look forward to creating an even more vibrant and connected experience for the athletes, families, and teams who call this sports complex home."

The Entripy Centre in Oakville features 4 NHL-sized ice surfaces, year-round programming, and state-of-the-art amenities serving thousands of recreational athletes and their families across the region. The newly branded Entripy Centre is a vital hub for local hockey, hosting tournaments, leagues, hiqh quality programming, public skating, and community events. Work has commenced on slight infrastructure modifications to the Entripy Centre, with a formal ribbon-cutting event to be announced.

"Oakville is our hometown. Entripy started 26 years ago making customer branded apparel and unfiorms for local teams, schools and businesses, and has grown to serve customers across Canada- but we've never forgotten where it began," said Jas Brar, CEO of Entripy Custom Clothing. "It's no different than kids who lace up at this rink for the first time and go on to play on bigger stages - the journey always starts somewhere. The Entripy Centre puts us at the centre of the community that built us, because every team, every player, and every family that walks through those doors is part of our story too."

About Entripy Custom Clothing:

Entripy is Canada's leader in custom-printed apparel, uniforms and promotional items. With screen printing, digital printing and embroidery all done in-house, Entripy delivers custom-branded solutions for companies and organizations across Canada looking to "put their logo on it." Proudly Canadian, Entripy's use of proprietary technology allows the company to offer one of the fastest turnaround times, on-demand production, and an effortless fulfillment process that is unmatched within the industry. Entripy is a certified member of the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC).

About Canlan Sports:

Canlan Sports is a brand that exists to create a world where everyone can connect and play. Our vision: To be gamechangers, always pushing the boundaries to inspire every recreational sport enthusiast to love the game. Canlan Sports is a leading owner, operator and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Through our portfolio of partnerships, Canlan Sports is the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational sports surfaces with 15 sports complexes and over 70 playing surfaces across Canada and the US, offering a wide array of ice, court, turf and digital sports experiences.

To learn more, please visit us at www.canlansports.com

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Source: Canlan Ice Sports Corp.