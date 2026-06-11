Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Hayasa Metals Inc. (TSXV: HAY) (OTCQB: HAYAF) ("Hayasa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the preliminary Natural Source Audio Magnetotelluric ("AMT") sections from a six-line 53-station NSMAT survey executed at the Urasar copper-gold project in May 2026. This program was the second AMT survey carried out at Urasar following a trial 3-line survey completed in June 2025.

During the next week, Hayasa management will evaluate this new geophysical data in conjunction with earlier geochemical and drilling data in order to plan a follow-up drill program at Urasar of up to 1,000m. We expect drilling to commence before the end of the month.

NSAMT Survey

The NSAMT survey was carried out this past May by Terratec Geophysical Services GmbH & Co. based in Heitersheim, Germany. The survey comprised four lines over the western part of the license (Yellow River zone), spaced approximately 1km from the three trial lines completed in 2025. Additionally, two single AMT lines were completed over the Black River zone and Brick House prospect in the eastern part of the license area, as shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1. 2026 AMT stations in magenta, 2025 AMT stations in yellow





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NSAMT is a passive electromagnetic imaging technique using the earth's electromagnetic field to map geologic features and structures by induction. The technique uses thunderstorms and electric currents in the ionosphere, which are created by the interaction of the solar plasma with the geomagnetic field, as a source of signals. The resulting natural, primary magnetic fields produce electric currents in the Earth's sub-surface, which generate secondary magnetic fields; and these measurements can be used to calculate a resistivity model of the subsurface. Magnetotelluric surveys are able to look deeper than normal IP surveys, although they measure resistivity only, and do not measure chargeability. The ability to identify geologic features varies with depth and depends upon target size, resistivity contrasts and contact geometry.

Figure 2. 2025 and 2026 AMT survey cross sections with Copper soil samples overlaid





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Four lines, shown in Figure 3, were situated in the western section of the license, known as the Yellow River area, which hosts the Golden Vein, Copper Creek and Oxide Basin mineralized zones. The lines were situated north-south to create profiles perpendicular to the local east-west geological and structural trends.

The results at Yellow River show low resistivity anomalies (corresponding to conductive areas) at the south ends of the profiles, towards the river valley, although the anomalies do extend somewhat to the north, where alteration and mineralization crop out at surface, and where recent drilling has intersected sulfide mineralization. Of particular interest is the discrete resistivity lows seen in profiles 2 and 3. The second line of the 2025 survey is situated between 2026 lines 2 and 3 and also displays a low resistivity anomaly in approximately the same part of the profile. At the northern end of the profiles on lines 3 and 4 large high resistivity anomalies probably reflect limestone and marine sedimentary rocks in this area.

Figure 3. The four 2026 AMT model profiles from west to east at Yellow River





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At Black River an intense, low resistivity "pant leg" anomaly occurs straddling the river drainage with the better developed northern leg beneath the river valley itself, see Figure 4. Drilling at Black River in 2025 area returned massive pyritic sulfide mineralization over tens of meters in drill holes UDD-016 and UDD-017 including 24m @ 0.424 g/t Au and 0.18% Cu from hole 16, and 4.1m @ 2.98 g/t Au with 0.25% Cu from 51.9m to 56.0m in UDD-017. The southern part of this AMT line is not within the current exploration permit, but the area is in the process of application. Once this additional permit is granted, further exploration work including drilling, will be carried out in this zone.

Figure 4. AMT line 5 profile from Black River; line 6 profile from Brick House area





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The AMT profile over the Brick House area reveals a large low resistivity anomaly dominating the center of the area surveyed. Currently this area is regarded as a lower priority target, but due to surface showings of sphalerite, chalcopyrite and gold mineralization up to 1.6 g/t, additional investigation is warranted.

New Exploration License Applications

Hayasa is in the process of acquiring three new exploration permits (see news release dated April 2, 2026). One of these permit applications, near the town of Amasia, is well advanced having had successful public hearings and submission of various regulatory documents to the government. The exploration permit should be awarded before year end. The other two prospects were scheduled to have public hearings in the April-May period, but due to the recent nationwide elections, these meetings were postponed and are now scheduled for July.

Senior management and a specialist technical advisor recently visited the copper-gold prospect in the south of the country, and are quite enthused by both the size of the alteration system and the presence of copper sulfide mineralization at surface. The company estimates the exploration application will be approved before year end 2026.

National Elections in Armenia

The Hayasa Metals management team would like to congratulate incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party who won a majority with 64/105 seats in the 2026 Armenian parliamentary election with 49.8% of the vote. Our experience is that the incumbent party is favorably disposed to advancing mining activity in the country; and we expect that sentiment to be proven as the US/Armenia critical minerals deal terms get defined over the next six months (with a similar expected development package from the EU materializing).

Hayasa Management comments

Hayasa President and QP Dennis Moore states, "This new AMT data from Urasar certainly gives our team a lot of information to integrate and evaluate. The four recently completed survey lines across the western portion of the license area in the Yellow River zone correlate well with the three lines completed last year, which is both encouraging and reassuring. Of particular interest are several near-vertical structures identified on the westernmost profiles. Our local technical team is currently ground-truthing these targets and assessing access routes as we incorporate the data into plans for a short drill program expected to commence within the next few weeks."

Moore adds: "In mid-May I spent 10 days in Armenia and had the opportunity to visit both the Amasia permit area and one of the newly applied-for properties in the southern part of the country. The Amasia project hosts a listwaenite-type mineralized system characterized by antimony and other metals associated with hydrothermally altered ultramafic rocks; whereas the southern property exhibits broad zones of advanced argillic alteration with occurrences of copper sulfide mineralization typical of a high-sulfidation, porphyry-style system. While both areas show size potential, the high-sulfidation prospect is particularly compelling despite persistent deep snow on the north-facing slopes limiting access to some of the better mineralized zones.

These new acquisitions represent an exciting addition to Hayasa's growing portfolio and we look forward to demonstrating the substantial untapped mineral potential that Armenia has to offer."

Hayasa CEO, Joel Sutherland, states: "The six new AMT profiles provide excellent technical information that will undoubtedly assist drill targeting as we start drilling our 2026 program. We are seriously optimistic that there is tremendous opportunity in Armenian mineral exploration and will continue to advocate for improving the regulatory framework as well as incentive programs for exploration companies."

About Hayasa Metals

Hayasa Metals Inc. is a copper and gold exploration company focused on advancing its highly prospective projects in Armenia. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and sustainable development practices while creating long-term value for shareholders.

Qualified person

The content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Dennis Moore, Hayasa's President and Chairman, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration programs at the company's properties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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Source: Hayasa Metals Inc.