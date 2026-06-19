Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Hayasa Metals Inc. (TSXV: HAY) (OTCQB: HAYAF) ("Hayasa" or the "Company") Hayasa is pleased to announce a 1,000-meter diamond drilling program at the Urasar Project in northern Armenia. The program will comprise two drill holes, UDD-022 and UDD-023, targeting the Oxide Basin and Silica West prospects respectively, in the far western portion of the Urasar exploration permit.

The drilling will be carried out by the AT Group, a drilling contractor based in Yerevan, Armenia employing an Atlas Copco CS-14 machine. The drill rig is being mobilized to site with the first hole expected to be collared June 19.

In May 2026, Hayasa completed a six-line, 53-station audio-magnetotelluric (AMT) geophysical survey at Urasar, following a successful three-line orientation survey conducted in June 2025 (see Hayasa news release dated June 11, 2026). Interpretation of the resistivity data has identified several zones of low resistivity (high conductivity) that may correspond to sulfide mineralization intersected in previous drill holes UDD-001, UDD-011, and UDD-014.

Hole UDD-021 was drilled in November 2025 to test this geological model but was abandoned at a depth of 235 meters due to difficult ground conditions and the onset of a winter snowstorm. Despite being terminated prematurely, and not reaching the targeted depth, UDD-021 intersected some of the strongest mineralization encountered at Urasar to date, including 39 meters grading 0.50% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au from 11 to 50m, and 52 meters grading 0.11% Cu from 163 to 215 meters depth.

The planned drill program is designed to test near-vertical AMT anomalies identified on profiles 1 and 2 at the western end of the property. These targets are supported by coincident anomalous surface geochemistry and mapped hydrothermal alteration. This portion of the license area hosts intensely altered siliceous ridges characterized by iron oxide replacement of sulphides, together with localized occurrences of unoxidized bornite mineralization.

Figures 1 and 2 below illustrate the proposed drill holes superimposed on the corresponding AMT resistivity cross section profiles.

Figure 1. Proposed hole UDD-023 at Silica West





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Figure 2. Hole UDD-022 at Oxide Basin





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Figure 3. Proposed drill hole locations





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Hayasa Management comments

Hayasa President and QP Dennis Moore states, "This new AMT data from Urasar reinforces what was observed on the three lines completed last year. The 2026 data set shows several near-vertical structures in the westernmost profiles that occur beneath zones hosting anomalous gold and copper surface geochemistry as well as strong to intense alteration. Now it's time to drill test these targets."

Hayasa CEO, Joel Sutherland, states: "The 2025 late season hole with 39m of 0.5% Copper and 0.19 g/t gold near surface was encouraging even though we did not achieve getting to 400m depth. These planned holes are the first two deeper holes at Urasar and are supported by the recent geophysical AMT survey just completed."

Qualified Person

The content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Dennis Moore, Hayasa's President and Chairman, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration programs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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Source: Hayasa Metals Inc.