Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Completes Laser Shield Anti-Drone Prototype and Begins Demonstration Phase with U.S. and International Defense Stakeholders

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced the successful completion of final assembly of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) prototype, marking a major milestone in the Company's defense technology program.

The Company has begun preparing for demonstration and evaluation engagements with U.S. government representatives and qualified international defense stakeholders, following strong interest for defense solutions against small unmanned aerial systems generated during recent industry events.

Transition from Development to Demonstration

The completion of the LSAD prototype represents a critical transition from engineering development to real-world validation and performance demonstration. The system is designed to address rapidly growing threats across counter-unmanned aerial systems (counter-UAS) operations, electronic warfare environments, and the defense of critical infrastructure and forward-operating assets.

Laser Photonics anticipates that this phase will include controlled demonstrations, technical validation sessions, and operational feedback from defense stakeholders.

Expanded Product Configurations and Scalable Platform Development

In parallel with completing its primary LSAD prototype, the Company has initiated assembly of multiple additional LSAD configurations at its Lake Mary, Florida facility, further advancing its strategy to deliver scalable, mission-adaptable defense solutions. These configurations include:

Pallet-mounted system for fixed and flat-surface deployment applications;

Crawler-mounted system designed for autonomous or remote-mobile operations;

Manual roller system with stabilizers, optimized for flexible field deployment; and

Additional modular configurations supporting varied operational environments.

This multi-configuration approach is designed to address a broad range of mission requirements, enabling deployment across fixed-site defense installations, mobile and forward-operating units, and autonomous and semi-autonomous mission environments.

In addition, the Company is developing both Trade Agreements Act (TAA)-compliant models and non-TAA-restricted configurations, allowing Laser Photonics to address a wider spectrum of procurement channels including U.S. government and allied-nation requirements, as well as foreign military and international security markets not subject to TAA constraints. This dual-track approach is intended to enhance the Company's flexibility in pursuing domestic, allied, and global opportunities while aligning with varying regulatory and acquisition frameworks. The Company believes these expanded configurations and compliance options strengthen the LSAD platform's versatility and global market applicability.

Department-Level Recognition and Growing International Interest

This milestone builds on the Company's recent selection as a top submission within the Counter C5ISR-T category under the Department of War's Mission Engineering and Integration Activity (MEIA) Vulcan Call for Solutions. As part of that process, Laser Photonics has engaged directly with government engineers and mission specialists evaluating next-generation battlefield technologies. The Company believes the successful completion of the LSAD prototype strengthens its position as it pursues potential follow-on prototyping opportunities, expanded testing initiatives, and pathways toward deployment and production.

Following its participation at Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week in Tampa, Florida, Laser Photonics has also seen increased engagement from international defense organizations seeking advanced counter-drone capabilities, and is currently coordinating private demonstration opportunities with select foreign partners who expressed interest during the conference. The Company believes this growing demand underscores the global urgency of counter-UAS defense solutions, the increasing adoption of directed-energy technologies, and the need for scalable, cost-effective deployment platforms.

Management Commentary

"The completion of our LSAD prototype is a pivotal achievement for Laser Photonics and a major step toward commercialization of our defense technology," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "We are now entering the most important phase - demonstrating real-world performance to U.S. and international stakeholders who are actively seeking solutions to counter evolving aerial threats.

"As we expand into multiple operational configurations and continue assembly at our Lake Mary facility, we are building not just a single solution, but a scalable platform capable of addressing a wide range of mission requirements," Tupuola continued. "By offering both TAA-compliant and non-restricted configurations, we are positioning Laser Photonics to engage across a broader global market landscape while meeting the specific procurement requirements of our customers.

"The level of engagement we have seen following our selection by the Department of War and our interactions at SOF Week confirms that demand for these capabilities is both immediate and global. We believe this positions Laser Photonics to pursue meaningful opportunities across defense markets as we move toward validation, scaling, and potential deployment."

Strategic Outlook and Market Opportunity

With the LSAD system now entering the demonstration phase and multiple configurations under development, Laser Photonics is focused on advancing along a clear strategic path:

Validate system performance through live demonstrations;

Expand engagement with defense agencies and international partners;

Refine system scalability and production readiness; and

Position for potential procurement and deployment opportunities.

The global market for counter-UAS and directed-energy systems continues to grow, driven by increased drone proliferation across both state and non-state environments, rising defense budgets focused on asymmetric threats, and demand for cost-effective alternatives to traditional kinetic systems. The Company's LSAD platform is designed to address these needs through precision targeting capabilities, lower operational costs, and scalable deployment configurations. The Company believes that successful execution during this phase has the potential to enhance its positioning within the rapidly expanding global counter-drone and directed-energy market.

For more information about Laser Photonics' portfolio of industrial and defense laser systems, please visit laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated demonstration, evaluation, and validation of the LSAD prototype; the development and deployment of additional LSAD configurations and TAA-compliant and non-TAA-restricted models; anticipated demand and engagement from U.S. and international defense stakeholders; the potential for follow-on prototyping, testing, procurement, deployment, and production opportunities; and the Company's ability to advance and scale the LSAD platform within the global counter-UAS and directed-energy market. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-completes-laser-shield-anti-drone-lsad-prototype-and-b-1175971