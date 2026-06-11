Anglesey Mining Plc - Issue of Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
Trading Symbol
AIM: AYM
11 June 2026
Anglesey Mining plc
("Anglesey" or "the Company")
Issue of Shares
Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, announces the issue of 772,500 new ordinary shares of nominal value £0.01 ("Fee Shares") in settlement of director fees for former members of the Company's board of directors.
Application will be made for the Fee Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 17 June 2026.
Following Admission, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 65,586,803 Ordinary Shares. As such, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 65,586,803 Ordinary Shares. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
-Ends-
For further information, please contact:
Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)
Jim Williams, Executive Chairman
Andrew Fulton, Chief Executive Officer
angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com
J&E Davy
Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker
Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363
AlbR Capital Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey
Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Financial & Media Relations
Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
About Anglesey Mining plc:
Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest copper project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71