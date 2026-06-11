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WKN: A41H7Q | ISIN: GB00BVTDCS88 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A00
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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 17:00 Uhr
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Anglesey Mining Plc - Issue of Shares

Anglesey Mining Plc - Issue of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

11 June 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Issue of Shares

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, announces the issue of 772,500 new ordinary shares of nominal value £0.01 ("Fee Shares") in settlement of director fees for former members of the Company's board of directors.

Application will be made for the Fee Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 17 June 2026.

Following Admission, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 65,586,803 Ordinary Shares. As such, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 65,586,803 Ordinary Shares. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, Chief Executive Officer

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

J&E Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest copper project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

© 2026 PR Newswire
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