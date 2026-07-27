Anglesey Mining Plc - James McFarlane Confirmed as Principal Geologist

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

27 July 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

James McFarlane Confirmed as Principal Geologist

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company and the 100% owner of the Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project ("Parys Mt.") in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to confirm the appointment of James McFarlaneas Principal Geologist on a retained basis, as outlined in a recent regulatory announcement .

James is a Chartered Geologist and Chartered Engineer with more than 20 years' of international experience spanning mineral exploration, resource evaluation, mine development and mining operations. Throughout his career, he has led geological programmes, resource studies, technical due diligence and project development across a range of base and precious metal projects, with specific knowledge in volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits and UK mine development. His background combines technical excellence with practical operational and project delivery experience.

Working as part of the Company's executive management team, James will provide strategic geological and geometallurgical leadership to support the advancement of the Parys Mountain project. His responsibilities will include progressing geological interpretation, guiding future Mineral Resource updates and exploration strategy, supporting the ongoing economic reassessment of the project and mentoring the Company's recently appointed Exploration Geologist.

Further information on James' professional background can be found via his LinkedIn profile .

Andrew Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of Anglesey Mining, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome James to Anglesey Mining. Parys Mountain is the product of decades of geological work and technical commitment. Our objective is to build on those strong foundations by applying today's technical expertise and disciplined project development to unlock the considerable future value of the asset. James' experience across exploration, resource development and mining operations, together with his understanding of UK projects, makes him an excellent addition to our technical team as we continue to advance Parys Mountain"

James McFarlane, Principal Geologist of Anglesey Mining, commented:

"Parys Mountain is one of the UK's most exciting polymetallic development projects, with considerable exploration upside alongside an established Mineral Resource. I look forward to working with the team to enhance the geological understanding of the project and support its progression towards development."

For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.angleseymining.co.uk

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, CEO

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.