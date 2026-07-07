Anglesey Mining Plc - Anglesey Advances Resource Growth Upside at Parys Mountain

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

7 July 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Anglesey Advances Resource Growth Upside at Parys Mountain

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company and the 100% owner of the Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project ("Parys Mt.") in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce a strategic operations update.

Highlights

Appointment of two geologists: Principal and Exploration

Commencement of review of Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update

Delineation of further exploration targets

Reconciliation of historical geological data, geophysics and geo-metallurgy

Previously proposed hydro scheme will not proceed

The Company recently appointed a Principal Geologist to help spearhead the review of all historical data at Parys Mt., including core log assays, which have not been incorporated in the previous MRE from 2023. Older drill core will also be re-evaluated for potential incorporation into an updated MRE model. Significant work has already commenced in this regard, and an update will be provided in due course. In addition, an Exploration Geologist has joined the team at Parys Mt. to assist with the archiving of historic geological data and to oversee the systematic exploration efforts. The work is already underway to help provide efficiency in the oversight of data analysis and continuity going forward.

Current initial evaluations of historic drill core and underground sampling analysis clearly demonstrate the enormity of the contained data. Cataloguing this data into a user-friendly format will be instrumental for the systematic success of the Parys Mt. project. The amount of data recovered thus far demonstrates an opportunity to showcase Parys Mt. through improved data collation.

Exploration efforts are continuing; the preliminary results of our Phase-1 aero-magnetic programme recently undertaken have indicated anomalies consistent with VMS deposits, which will warrant ground-based follow-up work. A follow-up aero-geophysics programme is planned to extend the coverage area outside the confines of our Phase-1 programme. In addition, our previously reported Geospatial Exploration programme is nearing completion, and the upcoming results will incorporate the aero-magnetic findings. This programme will continue to target further areas of interest.

Recently, our Executive Chairman, Jim Williams, was invited for a preliminary meeting with the recently appointed First Minister of Wales and Member of the Senedd. This meeting was constructive, and we envisage further dialogue.

The current management team have further evaluated the previous proposed high-density hydro initiative as a source for power generation and concluded the benefit is not worth any further financial commitment or management time. Furthermore, this initiative would not align with the flagship project of Parys Mt., which is outlined to be a mining operation, and the only common critical path would entail the dewatering of the Morris shaft. Management has agreed not to proceed with this previous proposal. Anglesey has the facility to purchase green energy from local suppliers, which generate electrical power from both wind turbines and solar panels, which are abundant on the Isle of Anglesey.

Andrew Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of Anglesey, commented:

"I am already pleasantly surprised with the huge upside potential of Parys Mountain, the UK's largest polymetallic asset, after having been in the role for just over one month. Our recent appointments of two geologists have already started reviewing the large amount of archived data, and now the ability to transform this data into a meaningful interpretation is gathering momentum.

"I am very experienced with the UK mining industry, having been involved with significant and successful developments in the UK. With my expertise, my ambition is to develop Parys Mountain into a flourishing mining operation. Metal prices, particularly copper, gold and zinc, have been on a general upward trajectory in recent times, which we believe has given the UK a mandate to be less reliant on importing certain metals. This will become the foundation on which we will drive our strategic plans."

For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.angleseymining.co.uk

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, CEO

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

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About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.